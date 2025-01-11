Bird Flu Cases Detected Across Delmarva Poultry Industry

On Friday, the Maryland Department of Agriculture revealed that a highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) case was detected at a commercial broiler chicken operation in Caroline County.

Caroline County, on Maryland's Eastern Shore, just south of Washington, DC, is situated in the Delmarva poultry industry, one of the largest chicken operations in the US. It's a multi-billion dollar chicken industry that covers commercial broilers in Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.

"This marks the first case of H5N1 at a Maryland commercial poultry operation since 2023 and the third commercial operation in the Delmarva region in the last 30 days when two Kent County, DE returned positive results," Maryland Department of Agriculture wrote in a press release.

On X, the Maryland Farm Bureau posted a biosecurity warning to the Delmarva poultry industry, showing areas where HPAI has already been confirmed.

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service website, featuring the "Wild Bird Avian Influenza Surveillance" platform, shows that bird flu has become a nationwide headache for commercial broiler operations over the past few years.

The virus seriously threatens poultry operations across the Delmarva area and may force farms to begin culling flocks, devastating farmers' livelihoods and the industry.

Consumers are already seeing the negative effects of farms culling flocks as the nation's egg production has fallen, sending egg prices through the roof.

What a mess. This underscores just how fragile the nation's food supply chain really is. People need to get back to basics and secure their local food sources, whether tapping local farms or, building a chicken coop, buying a cow, or planting a garden. Better to be safe than deal with out-of-control grocery bills, or worse, no food on store shelves, like folks are finding out with eggs.

Also, the bird flu virus appears to have mutated in the first severe human case. The World Health Organization stated last week that the risk from H5N1 avian influenza remains low.

Meanwhile, in the new documentary "Thank You, Dr. Fauci" ...

Fauci funded #gainoffunction research on #birdflu for over a decade. This haunting 2012 flashback is evidence that Fauci and corrupt scientists like #franciscollins and #ronfouchier knew risks for manmade pandemic back in 2011 and recklessly endangered planet anyway 🧵 pic.twitter.com/XL3XPiquoE — Thank You Dr Fauci (@ThankYouDrFauci) December 19, 2024

... bird flu will likely be the next pandemic.