Boeing CEO Cancels Paris Airshow Trip; Questions Swirl Why Air India 787 Lost Thrust 

In the wake of the deadliest aviation disaster in over a decade, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and Commercial Airplanes chief Stephanie Pope have abruptly canceled their appearances at next week's Paris Airshow to assist investigators in the crash of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner—a tragedy that claimed more than 260 lives (1 survivor) and marked the first total hull loss of the 787 since its debut nearly 15 years ago. Dramatic video captured just before impact implies a possible thrust or configuration failure during takeoff.

"As our industry prepares to start the Paris Air Show, (Boeing executive vice president) Stephanie (Pope) and I have both canceled plans to attend so we can be with our team, and focus on our customer and the investigation," CEO Ortberg wrote in a memo to staff members obtained by the AFP News on Friday.

Aircraft engine maker GE Aerospace, whose engines were on the 787, also canceled its June 17 investor day and is sending a team to India to assist in the probe.

The crash of the 787 Dreamliner comes just a week before the Paris Airshow and will undoubtedly cast a somber mood among participants, potentially leading to a reduction in 787 orders at the event.

In a separate report, Bloomberg quoted Bob Mann, head of aviation consultancy RW Mann & Co., who noted that the 787 appeared to generate insufficient thrust, using only about half of the available 11,000-foot runway—well short of what's typically required for a configuration loaded with passengers.

New CCTV footage emerges of the Air India 787 as it took off from Ahmedabad. It also appears to show smoke (or dust) as the aircraft lifted off from the runway. pic.twitter.com/8ytjZCDOP1 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 12, 2025

Here's more from Bloomberg's conversation with the aviation expert:

That could stem from a misconfiguration of the plane prior to takeoff or erroneous weight data entered into the plane's computer system that determines how much power is needed to get off the ground, he said. Mann cautioned that his views were unofficial and not corroborated by data or cockpit voice recorders, which have yet to be recovered from the site. "If the weight is high compared to the actual number, you end up with a very aggressive takeoff," Mann said. "If the weight is low compared to the actual, you end up with not enough commanded power."

In another interview, Jeff Guzzetti, former accident investigation chief at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, told the outlet that the 787's landing gear was never retracted—an unusual sign that something went wrong immediately after takeoff.

Guzzetti said he'd want to know more about whether the plane's flaps were in the correct position, noting that those might have been raised mistakenly instead of the landing gear.

"You don't see any smoke or fire or engines burping or anything like that. You don't see any structural failure occurring," he said, adding, "It just appears the airplane was unable to climb once it got off the runway."

The last chilling words from the 787 pilot: "Mayday ... no thrust, losing power, unable to lift."

Doesn't look like pilot error:



Air India Flight AI171 en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashed shortly after takeoff. The pilot’s last distress call reported engine failure, saying the aircraft had “no thrust” and was “not taking lift.”https://t.co/29xzPnweNE — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 12, 2025

"Some people think they hear the characteristic sound of a RAT (Ram Air Turbine, hydraulic emergency pump) being deployed at the beginning of the crash video, and I agree," one X user noted.

🔴#Airindia #Boeing #AI171 Air india B787 .

Some people think they hear the characteristic sound of a RAT (Ram Air Turbine, hydraulic emergency pump) being deployed at the beginning of the crash video, and I agree. pic.twitter.com/mqAOAnqu1q — PLANES OF LEGEND ✈️ (@PlanesOfLegend) June 12, 2025

