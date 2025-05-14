Boeing Scores Largest-Ever Order As Dealmaking Trump Tours Gulf States

President Trump's Gulf tour began Tuesday with the lifting of long-standing U.S. sanctions on Syria and a massive $600 billion investment deal from Saudi Arabia to invest in the American economy. The visit quickly led to a flurry of other investments, including multibillion-dollar AI deals between U.S. chipmakers Nvidia and AMD with Humain, a newly launched artificial intelligence firm backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. On Wednesday, the momentum continued in Qatar, where Trump unveiled Boeing's largest widebody aircraft order ever.

Faisal Al-Mudahka, editor-in-chief of the Gulf Times, described Qatar Airways' massive purchase of between 160 - 200 widebody aircraft from Boeing—the largest order in the company's history—as a "win-win" for both nations.

"I think Donald Trump and Qatar know how to package things to make political gains and economic gains," Al-Mudahka said.

Qatar Airways has become one of the world's top airlines, with a growing market share worldwide. The expanded fleet of the 787 Dreamliner model will allow the airline to add more long-haul flights.

Earlier, Trump participated in a signing ceremony on a series of bilateral agreements with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, including:

Qatar Airways signed an agreement to purchase 210 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft powered by GE Aerospace engines.

A number of defence agreements, including a letter of intent on defence cooperation and a letter offer and acceptance for MQ-9B drones.

A joint declaration of cooperation between the two nations.

President Donald Trump says Boeing won an order from Qatar Airways amid a flurry of deals between Gulf nations.



The agreement signed by the carrier is for 160 aircraft in what it said is the largest order in the company’s history https://t.co/tUQDzkarlz pic.twitter.com/9OF61zHB4f — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) May 14, 2025

After the signing ceremony, Qatar's emir said he had a "great" few hours with Trump, during which they discussed various topics.

"I think after signing these documents, we are going to another level of relations," the emir said.

Trump also congratulated Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, who was also in Doha, for the signing of the deal.

Here's the White House's fact sheet of the agreement with Qatar to generate at least $1.2 trillion in economic activity between both countries:

The landmark deals celebrated today will drive innovation and prosperity for generations, bolster American manufacturing and technological leadership, and put America on the path to a new Golden Age.

Since President Trump took office, his commitment to American manufacturing and innovation has attracted trillions of dollars in investments and global commercial deals. Allies like Qatar are partnering in the United States' success.

Boeing shares rose 2% in the late morning cash session in New York, trading around the $208 handle—the highest level in roughly 15 months

On Tuesday, at the start of Trump's trip, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund announced a $4.8 billion Boeing order.

President Trump is expected to return to the U.S. later this week, ready to boast about the mega-deals signed with Gulf states—deals he's likely to frame as part of the agenda to ascend America into a new Golden Age. This strategy comes as easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China has helped the stock market recover much of the recent trade war-related losses.

The media strategy from the White House appears clear: build and sustain momentum with positive economic news that squeezes left-leaning corporate media out of the conversation because of their persistent misinformation and disinformation campaigns.