Bomb Squad Finds Incendiary Devices At Tesla Showroom In Texas

Just one day after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a warning to Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) over her support for the so-called "Tesla Takedown" group of rogue NGOs — and days after the FBI flagged a wave of incidents involving arson, gunfire, and vandalism targeting Tesla EVs, dealerships, and charging stations across at least nine states, linked to political grievances and viewed as domestic terrorism — another such incident occurred Monday morning at a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas.

"On Monday, March 24, 2025, at approximately 8:04 a.m., Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a Found/Abandoned Hazardous call at the Tesla dealership located at 12845 N. US 183 Hwy SVRD NB. When officers arrived on scene, they located suspicious devices and called the APD Bomb Squad to investigate. The devices, which were determined to be incendiary, were taken into police custody without incident. This is an open and ongoing investigation, and there is no further information available for release at this time," the Austin Police Department wrote in a statement on Monday.

The incident follows Bondi's warning to Rep. Crockett on Sunday:

The FBI warned on Saturday: "FBI warns of nationwide incidents—arson, gunfire, and vandalism targeting Tesla EVs, dealerships, and charging stations in 9+ states, linked to political grievances."

Rogue NGOs have planned "Tesla Takedown" protests nationwide this weekend.

One Tesla Takedown organizer, Micah Lee, The Intercept's former Director of Information Security, described the Tesla Takedown as a protest to kill the "Tesla brand" and "drive down the stock price low."

Micah Lee, @theintercept’s former Director of Information Security, participated in the Tesla Takedown call to action tonight.



Soros-funded NGOs have been plotting.

Tesla adds a new Sentry Mode security feature to vehicles to combat unhinged leftist attacks.

Domestic terrorism attacks against Tesla are optically damaging for the imploding Democratic Party and are likely to haunt it in the next election.