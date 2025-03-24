"Tread Carefully": Pam Bondi Issues Warning To Unhinged Rep. Jasmine Crockett Over Musk "Takedown"

We certainly did not have a member of Congress conspiring with radical far-left NGOs to sabotage the most made-in-America car company and critical to retirement and pension funds for millions of Americans on our 2025 bingo card.

But here we are, and far-left Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) joined a "Tesla Takedown" teleconference last week, laughing and rooting for Tesla and Elon Musk's demise. Other revolutionaries on the call described how they wanted to "kill the Tesla brand" and "drive down the stock price" to push Tesla "into a death spiral."

Now Attorney General Pam Bondi is getting involved , warning Crockett to "tread very carefully" following her support for the Tesla Takedown.

"She is an elected public official, so she needs to tread very carefully because nothing will happen to Elon Musk, and we're going to fight to protect all of the Tesla owners throughout this country," Bondi said on Fox's "Sunday Morning Futures."

'TREAD VERY CAREFULLY': @AGPamBondi warned @RepJasmine (D-TX) after the Democrat threatened @elonmusk during a nationwide call with the Tesla Takedown movement, suggesting Musk should be "taken down." https://t.co/Qp9jxtgium pic.twitter.com/SycJ9bmWfu — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 24, 2025

Bondi's warning to the unhinged Democrat comes days after her appearance on the Tesla Takedown teleconference:

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:



Tonight, Radical Democrat Congresswoman @JasmineForUS Jasmine Crockett spoke on a CALL TO ACTION call organized by the @Tesla Takedown organizers who have been vandalizing and attacking @elonmusk’s Tesla Showrooms and charging stations across the country and all… pic.twitter.com/eqbPsseIhJ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 20, 2025

Crockett's alliance with Tesla Takedown is alarming, considering the Soros-funded non-profit Indivisible is preparing a multi-city assault on Tesla service locations nationwide by the end of the month.

There have been far-left terrorist attacks on Tesla service centers, showrooms, Supercharging networks, and vehicles that paint the Democratic Party as in disarray and resorting to communist revolutionary tactics.

DEVELOPING: Video provided to the Review-Journal shows several @Tesla vehicles engulfed in flames after Las Vegas police say they were set on fire by an individual early Tuesday morning.

UPDATES→ https://t.co/sZQr9j1E5A pic.twitter.com/uXeLsdpTVl — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) March 18, 2025

Polling data for the party has collapsed, while the latest ploy by the party to improve optics was entirely disproven to be "inorganic" by GPS data.

'Inorganic' - GPS Data Reveals Bernie Sanders, AOC Anti-Oligarchy Rally Was Full Of Serial Protesters https://t.co/TawQtLBvEe — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 23, 2025

The American people are finally getting to see the real Democratic Party—filled with hate and violence as its revolutionaries attack Tesla, all because the owner, Elon Musk, is uncovering massive fraud and waste by the Deep State.

Remember when Democrats wanted to defund everything after George Floyd? Yet suddenly, now they don't.

Bondi ended with: "Domestic terrorism is going to come to a stop in this country."

Wonder who Crockett is friends with...

* * *