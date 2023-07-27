Bud Light To Lay Off Hundreds Of Employees In Wake Of Disastrous Pro-Trans Marketing

Bud Light's self-destruction after its botched TikTok promotion with clownish, male-to-female trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, resulting in what Deutsche Bank analyst Mitch Collett recently said is a permanent loss of nearly 25% of its business and Mexican lager Modelo Especial securing the spot as America's top-selling beer, has likely forced Anheuser-Busch InBev to lay off hundreds of workers.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night that Anheuser-Busch, which sells Budweiser and Stella Artois, will slash 2% of its 18,000 US workforce. The company said the layoffs wouldn't impact front-line workers such as brewery and warehouse staff.

"While we never take these decisions lightly, we want to ensure that our organization continues to be set for future long-term success," Anheuser-Busch Chief Executive Brendan Whitworth said in a statement.

Whitworth continued, "These corporate structure changes will enable our teams to focus on what we do best—brewing great beer for everyone."

The restructuring will affect corporate and marketing roles at New York, St. Louis, and Los Angeles offices. Two percent of the total workforce is roughly 380 positions.

At the start of July, Ardagh Group, a glass bottle producer who contracts with Anheuser-Busch, said it was closing plants in North Carolina and Louisiana. The closures will result in the firing of 645 employees -- all because Bud Light's Harvard-educated marketing director (now fired) thought it would be a great idea to celebrate Mulvaney's "365 Days of Girlhood."

From blue-collar workers at bottle plants to white-collar workers at corporate and marketing offices of Anheuser-Busch, there are hundreds of innocent folks, if not many more, who are unemployed because of 'wokeness' backfiring.