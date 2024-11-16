Bullet Strikes "Near Cockpit" Of Taxiing Southwest Boeing 737 At Dallas Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement late Friday night regarding an alarming incident at Dallas Love Field Airport, where Southwest Airlines Flight 2494 was struck by gunfire near the cockpit while taxiing to the runway.

"While taxiing for takeoff at Dallas Love Field Airport, Southwest Airlines Flight 2494 was reportedly struck by gunfire near the cockpit around 8:30 p.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 15. The Boeing 737-800 returned to the gate, where passengers deplaned," the FAA said.

The FAA continued, "The flight was headed to Indianapolis International Airport. Contact local authorities and airport security for more on the investigation."

Here's a statement from the airport:

Dallas Love Field Airport, November 16, 2024

Earlier this week, three commercial jets, each operated by American Airlines, JetBlue, and Spirit Airlines, were struck by gunfire near the airport in Port-au-Prince as the Caribbean nation of Haiti implodes into further violence.