"Business As Usual": NYT, Reuters, Vox Media Reportedly Have Zero Plans To Leave 𝕏

The New York Times, Reuters, Vox Media, and more than a dozen other media organizations have confirmed to Digiday their intention to remain on Elon Musk's 𝕏. This follows the decision by some far-left folks, frustrated with the 'free speech' platform in the wake of Trump's historic presidential victory, to migrate to Bluesky—a social media platform tailored for those infected by the woke mind virus.

Digiday reported:

Over a dozen major publishers — including The New York Times, Reuters and Vox Media — told Digiday that they didn't have plans to leave 𝕏 anytime soon. About half declined to comment on the record. The other half confirmed that it was business as usual.

However, the media outlet focused on the future of media and marketing noted some corporate media outlets were planning to give Bluesky a try:

Last week, The Guardian joined NPR in vowing not to post on the platform anymore, citing the toxicity on Twitter 2.0 and 𝕏 owner Elon Musk's political involvement. Meanwhile, 𝕏 alternative Bluesky received an influx of new users after the U.S. presidential election, with publishers like The Economist, The Week, Politico and Semafor following them there.

What's certain is that 𝕏 was the number one app in the App Store as of Sunday. This comes as legacy media continues to implode, with how people receive their news shifting dramatically—from corporate media outlets to 𝕏, alternative news websites, and podcasters.

BREAKING: 𝕏 remains the #1 News App in the US in both Free and Grossing categories on the AppStore.



Rankings | November 24th 2024 🥇 pic.twitter.com/KYTF9uxrBu — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 24, 2024

The Axios CEO recently had a meltdown over Musk's comment, telling 𝕏 users, "You are the media now."

NEW Axios CEO melts down over @elonmusk telling 𝕏 users “You are the media now” — mounts passionate defense of dying legacy media:



"My message to Elon Musk is b*llshit. You're not the media!"



The MSNBC panel applauds:



“Social media people lying every day, every hour, every… pic.twitter.com/SBwgI9hFfC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 25, 2024

Meanwhile, major brands, including Comcast, IBM, Disney, Warner Brothers, Discovery, and Lionsgate Entertainment, have all resumed ad spending on 𝕏, an indication that the social media platform remains the top spot for news and current affairs.