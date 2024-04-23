'Buy All The Things' - Dismal Data Lifts Rate-Cut Odds As Markets Ignore Price-Pressures

Seemingly choosing to ignore soaring new home sales and median home prices (and wage-related and input cost pressures within the PMI data), US equity markets, bond markets. gold, and crypto are all ripping higher on the 'bad news' decline in Manfacturing Services 'soft' data.

The driver of this move appears to be optimism that The Fed may cut.. more... as 2024 rate-cut expectation shifted back up near '2'...

Source: Bloomberg

Treasury yields tumbled with the short-end outperforming...

Source: Bloomberg

Gold soared back from overnight weakness...

Source: Bloomberg

Bitcoin ripped back above $67,000...

Source: Bloomberg

And stocks are extending yesterday's gains...

How long will this last?

Source: SpotGamma

0-DTE traders aggressively fading this rally.