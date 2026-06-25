China's YMTC Global NAND Market Share Surges To 13%, Now Tied With Sandisk

Yangtze Memory Technologies Corporation (YMTC), China's largest maker of NAND flash memory which is breathing down Sandisk's neck in global sales, and which is widely expected to IPO soon after China's DDR giant CXMT goes public in the coming weeks, has increased its global NAND flash memory market share from 8% in the same period in 2025 to 13%, Kuai Technology reported citing the latest Counterpoint research report.

According to Counterpoint, Samsung ranks first in the global NAND market with a 29% revenue share, followed by SK Hynix at 18%, while YMTC ranks fifth, tied with Sandisk, and is about to tie Japan's Kioxia for fourth position in global marketshare. YMTC increased its market share to 13% from 8% in Q1 2025, boosted by memory shortages and rising prices.

The Wuhan-based YMTC has recorded double-digit growth for three consecutive quarters, with revenue reaching $2.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up nearly 445% year-on-year.

Major Korean players such as Samsung and SK Hynix said that the pace of Chinese memory chipmakers’ catch-up has exceeded expectations.

According to the latest report from market research firm Counterpoint Research, YMTC has become the fastest-growing company in the global NAND market. Korean industry insiders believe that its rapid expansion in both technology and production capacity is directly threatening the market positions of Samsung and SK Hynix.

Amid the global shortage for DDR and NAND ram, China is rapidly emerging as the biggest wildcard. With both CXMT and YMTC expected to go public shortly and raise billions in new capital, expect China to aggressively pursue market share in the only way that China knows how: by aggressively undercutting all its competitors on price.

In April, DigiTimes reported that YMTC passed Apple’s verification test and will begin supplying storage chips for the company in May. YMTC would become the first Chinese company to supply Apple with NAND chips, and Apple’s third flash memory chip supplier after US-based Kioxia and Korea-based SK Hynix.

A report by Bloomberg said that Apple has been testing chips from Yangtze Memory for months, but the deal has yet to be confirmed, with Apple currently weighing different options. In light of the recent price increases by Apple, one can be absolutely certain that Apple will announce - in weeks if not days - a major commercial partnership with YMTC which will aggressively undercut all of its flash competitors on price as it sees to catch up to Korean giants Samsung and SK Hynix.