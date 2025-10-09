Deranged Chicago Mayor Declares He's "Defending Humanity" From Trump

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has proclaimed that he is “defending humanity” by resisting the Trump Administration’s efforts to restore law and order to the city with a federal law enforcement and National Guard surge.

Johnson made the remarks during an interview on MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, stating “To be very clear about what’s at stake and in order for our country to be a place of promise, hope, and opportunity for people around the globe who have called the city of Chicago their home, it is why we are so committed to ensuring that we’re protecting our democracy and defending humanity.”

Johnson further blurted that “What this president has instigated in what he has escalated is absolutely an egregious attempt to have complete control over all of our cities.”

Johnson has suggested that criminal charges should be brought against federal agents who violate his new executive order banning them from using city land to carry out their deportation operations.

Johnson declared the establishment of ‘ICE free zones’ just one day after we learned that the city ‘waved off’ cops responding to a vehicle-ramming attack on Border Patrol agents over the weekend.

“The Trump administration must end the war on Chicago,” Johnson asserted, adding “The Trump administration must end this war against Americans. The Trump administration must end its attempt to dismantle our democracy.”

Trump has called for both Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to face justice for their failure to protect ICE officers.

He has also heavily hinted at invoking the Insurrection Act against locals in Portland and Chicago.

On Sunday, Pritzker said that he would refuse to comply with the Trump administration’s “ultimatum” to deploy Illinois National Guard troops – calling it “absolutely outrageous and unamerican.”

“We must now start calling this what it is: Trump’s invasion,” Pritzker, who is suing the Administration, continued.

The Governor also declared that the Trump administration is “the very same thing” as the Third Reich, just a week after declaring that it’s dangerous to label political opponents as ‘fascists.’

He has also continued to express a belief that Trump is militarising cities as part of a grand takeover in order to fix or cancel the midterm elections.

