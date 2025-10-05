Judge Blocks Trump's Portland Guard Deployment Amid Antifa Violence; ICE Targeted In Chicago Vehicle-Ramming Attack

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying roughly 200 Oregon National Guard troops to Portland, halting plans to protect federal assets and personnel amid Antifa-linked attacks on an ICE facility in the southern part of the metro area. Meanwhile, the White House is preparing to send up to 300 Guard troops to crime-ridden Chicago to combat left-wing agitators and assist federal efforts to deport criminal illegal aliens amid attacks over the weekend.

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut stated on Saturday that there was "no evidence" that protests in the city amounted to a rebellion or significantly hindered law enforcement, and that the White House's justification was "untethered to the facts," according to Reuters. The injunction will remain in place until at least October 18, pending further litigation.

"The President's determination was simply untethered to the facts," Immergut wrote.

What are the facts, Immergut?

Here are some of the latest:

Federal agents deploy tear gas to repel anti-ICE crowd blocking ICE facility’s driveway in Portland, Oregon.



🎥: @Julio_Rosas11 pic.twitter.com/MeM7wIJu6g — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 4, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: DHS has deployed BLACKHAWKS over the ICE facility in Portland, as rioters get tear-gassed and pepperballed by agents



Following my wrongful arrest, Secretary Noem promised to SURGE additional DHS resources into the area.



Looks like she’s following through! NO MERCY! pic.twitter.com/sBej0cW1h6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 4, 2025

Breaking: The first of the Portland Antifa ICE rioters has been federally convicted.



Trantifa militant Julie Winters, formerly Christopher Hudson, has pleaded guilty to felony intimidation of a federal officer and resisting arrest. Other serious charges were dropped as part of… https://t.co/tMs7sAXnMr pic.twitter.com/KLpUSJ1mx6 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 3, 2025

Portland (Oct. 4) — Far-left anti-government extremists have surrounded the ICE facility in an attempt to storm the building. They are encouraged to get arrested for the cameras and will have immediate access to cash and free lawyers. pic.twitter.com/RXgB1M6XBn — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 4, 2025

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Reuters, "President Trump exercised his lawful authority to protect federal assets and personnel in Portland following violent riots and attacks on law enforcement — we expect to be vindicated by a higher court."

The White House filed a notice of appeal to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Saturday night.

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson told reporters that his city was peaceful and "this narrative was manufactured."

Yet local police appear to be protecting domestic terrorists, such as Antifa warriors, while arresting journalists and conservatives:

What Democrats fear...

Oregon's Democratic Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed the lawsuit after Trump announced plans to deploy troops to Portland to "protect federal immigration facilities from domestic terrorists."

The state argued the action unlawfully seized control of its National Guard and violated the 10th Amendment, emphasizing that Portland's protests have been peaceful. Immergut agreed that Oregon is likely to prevail, warning that Trump's legal approach could allow a president to deploy troops "virtually anywhere at any time," thereby undermining the separation of civil and military authority.

Meanwhile, leftist Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois on Saturday warned that President Trump was preparing to send 300 Guard troops to Chicago in the very near term.

And take a look at the chaos just yesterday in the crime-ridden sanctuary city...

"Law enforcement under siege in Chicago as agitators hurl rocks, bottles at federal vehicles departing violent protest near scene of apparent coordinated attack on ICE officers in Brighton Park earlier today," Border Hawk wrote on X.

BREAKING: Law enforcement under siege in Chicago as agitators hurl rocks, bottles at federal vehicles departing violent protest near scene of apparent coordinated attack on ICE officers in Brighton Park earlier today



Follow Border Hawk and @Wid_Lyman for updates pic.twitter.com/wWXQl3XHEg — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) October 4, 2025

Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, wrote on X, "Today in Chicago, members of our brave law enforcement were attacked—rammed and boxed in by ten vehicles, including an attacker with a semi-automatic weapon. I am deploying more special operations to control the scene. Reinforcements are on their way. If you see a law enforcement officer today, thank them."

Today in Chicago, members of our brave law enforcement were attacked—rammed and boxed in by ten vehicles, including an attacker with a semi-automatic weapon.



I am deploying more special operations to control the scene. Reinforcements are on their way.



If you see a law… — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) October 4, 2025

Chaos.

🚨 BREAKING: Chicago - Riots are forming in Chicago following a targeted attack on federal agents where a woman was shoot by agents.



Local police have been accused of leaving Federal Agents cornered and not helping.



Chicago PD & Federal Agents are on the scenes of a reported… pic.twitter.com/sKjp2olpbX — The Questionable Gardner (@T_Q_Gardner) October 4, 2025

Here's one of the DHS vehicles that was rammed by the woman who was shot. I warned showed the videos where people in Chicago were boxing federal agents in and nothing was done about it other than a few tough talking appearances. This is the result. pic.twitter.com/kkBZ1nnNE8 — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) October 5, 2025

The attack yesterday in Chicago underscores the dangers law enforcement officers face every day as they remove criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods.



The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop. We are praying… pic.twitter.com/3K7uxuG2SI — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 5, 2025

Headlines:

. . .