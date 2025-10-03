Portland Police Detain Journalist, Not Antifa Soldiers, Spurring White House Probe 

White House officials are alarmed by the arrest of conservative journalist Nick Sortor in Portland. Sortor was taken into custody late Thursday night while documenting Antifa terror cells creating chaos outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

The arrest occurred after the Portland Police Bureau reported that it was "monitoring the protest during the evening and observed some protest participants engaging in fights." Sortor was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct.

"This was as big of a surprise to me as it was to everybody else. All of a sudden, you know, I'm being jumped by Antifa thugs," Sortor told Fox News' Bill Melugin following his release from jail. "I get back up, I stumble away and go back toward cops where I think, you know, at least, all right, well, maybe that'll be a safer place for me to go… never suspected that I was going to be the target of the arrest, that they were coming in to me."

"And when they put me into handcuffs, the first thing that went to my mind wasn't, 'Oh, you're being arrested.' It's, 'Oh, they're trying to help you and get you out of here and make it look like they're doing something.' Because they weren't telling me what they were doing. They weren't telling me I was under arrest. They weren't telling me what I was being charged with. And it took over an hour for me to find out what I was charged with," Sortor continued.

The journalist said Antifa "threw multiple punches at me. They broke my camera by hitting that. So I was on the ground at that point. I tried to swing. I missed. I think I have every right to swing on somebody that has got me on the ground after punching me and after breaking my equipment."

Yet, the Portland Police Bureau arrested the journalist, not the Antifa woke warriors who despise free speech, instead promote a communist-inspired agenda.

This troubling arrest prompted Attorney General Pam Bondi to begin an investigation into what Sortor called "my wrongful arrest last night."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Sortor's arrest is very concerning.

"You PROVED what we've all been saying for years: you're CORRUPT and CONTROLLED by vioIent Antifa thugs who terrorize the streets," Sortor wrote on X.

Just remember why Democrats protect Antifa.

Leavitt hints at where Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought's next cuts are likely to be made (here are the latest cuts).

And it begins.

