print-icon
print-icon

Watch: Enraged Young Conservatives Rally In Front Of Portland ICE, Chanting "USA" After Sortor Arrest

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Not even a day after Portland Police arrested journalist Nick Sortor outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in South Portland, the totally unexpected happened overnight ... dozens of young men muscled past Antifa, chanting "USA" and "NICK."  

On Friday night, dozens of young men gathered in front of the ICE building in Portland to show their support for ICE and for journalist Nick Sortor, whose Thursday night arrest sparked a federal investigation into leftist corruption in the city (read report). 

"THIS just happened. We gathered the young men in front of the ICE building in Portland and started a "USA" and "NICK" ( @nicksortor ) chant 🇺🇸 They can arrest us all they want, we're never backing down, and Oregon isn't lost just yet!" conservative activist David Medina wrote on X. 

Young, masculine men, what Democrats and globalists fear the most, were likely energized with the American Spirit after the political assassination of Charlie Kirk... 

Clearly Democrats and their radical leftist revolutionaries have lost the plot - and more importantly, they no longer control the narrative. While most Americans still demand that criminal illegal aliens be deported. 

And, here we go again. Real America Voice's Ben Bergquam reported that a conservative activist was arrested in front of the ICE building. "They arrested Nick Sortor last night, and now they're arresting this guy. Portland Police protect ANTIFA." 

After this week's shitshow in Portland, it sounds like President Trump's budget chief, Russell Vought, will soon announce federal cuts for the Portland area overrun by radical leftist groups

*  *  * Calling all chads *  *  *

Loading recommendations...