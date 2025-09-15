Kirk's Assassination Supercharges Turning Point USA: 32,000 Requests For New Chapters Nationwide 

Charlie Kirk's grieving widow, Erika, delivered one of the most powerful speeches by any woman in recent memory last Friday, just days after her husband was assassinated by what has been described as a "radical left ANTIFA-adjacent creep" with a transgender partner. The FBI's investigation has widened its focus to a Marxist-aligned militant group calling itself the "Armed Queers."

Erika emphasized to the nation, "If you thought my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have just unleashed across this entire country."

On Sunday, Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, announced that in the past two days, Turning Point USA (TPUSA) has received over 32,000 inquiries from individuals interested in starting new campus chapters nationwide.

"I wanted to share a paise report from TPUSA. The organization has received over 32,000 inquiries in the last 48-hours to start new campus chapters. To put that in perspective, TPUSA currently has 900 official college chapters and around 1,200 high school chapters, with a presence on 3,500 total. Charlie's vision to have a Club America chapter (our high school brand) in every high school in America (around 23,000) will come true much much faster than he could have ever possibly imagined," Kolvet, who is also a TPUSA spokesman, wrote on X.

🚨 I wanted to share a paise report from TPUSA. The organization has received over 32,000 inquiries in the last 48-hours to start new campus chapters. To put that in perspective, TPUSA currently has 900 official college chapters and around 1,200 high school chapters, with a… — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKsway) September 14, 2025

Google Search trends confirm Kolvet's claim, with searches "How to start a Turning Point chapter" erupting, along with, and not surprisingly, "Church Near Me"...

Searches: How to start a Turning Point chapter

Searches: Church Near Me

"Support Turning Point for Charlie, for sanity, for the future of civilization," Elon Musk wrote on X.

Support Turning Point for Charlie, for sanity, for the future of civilization https://t.co/z2Ym0EFyee — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2025

Kirk's TPUSA represented a counter-revolution to the Marxist/globalist/Democratic Party's takeover in schools that has brainwashed an entire generation of young people into leftist radicals.

He engaged students directly in campus debates - and the diversity-obsessed left apparently killed him for that.

As soon as Kirk starts to respond he immediately interrupts him, uses the megaphone and then complains that Kirk doesn’t want to debate.



This is how they operate.pic.twitter.com/1A1M0tTAkH — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) April 5, 2025

What's clear is that Democrats brand anyone with dissenting opinions as "fascists," "Nazis," and "racists," and that kind of labeling - straight out of the Communist playbook - ultimately led to Kirk's political assassination.

It’s no mystery how Charlie Kirk’s murderer was conditioned to think conservatives are fascists. pic.twitter.com/9ZItjQE1nr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 12, 2025

Now, based Americans are waking up to the woke mind virus, and this counter-revolution is about to be supercharged.

Tonight’s vigil for Charlie Kirk in Huntington Beach, California.



The outpouring of people across the world gathering in faith and prayer to honor Charlie’s life and legacy has been remarkable.



If you’ve held or attended a vigil, please reply with your photos or videos. pic.twitter.com/EUA3elOdhM — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 15, 2025

. . .