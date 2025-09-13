Pelosi: Democrats "Won't Be Responsible" For Years Of Violent Rhetoric Against Trump

"Fascist"… "Fascist"… "Fascist."

For the past decade, Democrats at the highest levels have screamed that President Trump - and every single person they disagree with - is a "fascist," "racist," or "Nazi."

It’s no mystery how Charlie Kirk’s murderer was conditioned to think conservatives are fascists. pic.twitter.com/9ZItjQE1nr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 12, 2025

The conditioning is clear and deeply alarming. Fueled by woke indoctrination in schools, 24/7 propaganda from globalist corporate media, Hollywood, NGOs, and the nonstop toxic rhetoric from much of the Democratic Party, this revolutionary drumbeat of inciting violence eventually culminated in the political assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Democrats have become the party of chaos, and their far-left, billionaire-funded NGO networks serve as the revolutionary arm the Trump administration is preparing to confront (read here).

.@StephenM: The last message that Charlie Kirk gave to me before he joined his Creator in Heaven was that we have to dismantle and take on the Radical Left organizations in this country that are fomenting violence... and we are going to do that. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GxVGWk7n5e — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 13, 2025

However, some Democrats - or perhaps just their strategists - are beginning to recognize that labeling Trump and his supporters as "fascists," "racists," and "Nazis" for more than a decade has backfired, and may now be fueling the latest episode of political violence, the Charlie Kirk assassination by a far-left brainwashed kid.

Now, former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is declaring that, despite years of hateful and dangerous rhetoric from her party, there will be no accountability for the chaos those words have unleashed across the nation like cancer.

🚨 WTF?! Nancy Pelosi just DEFENDED Democrats’ vioIent rhetoric after the kiIIing of Charlie Kirk



Get this evil old hag out of Congress



“People don't have the intention of saying something that will lead to something dangerous BUT we cannot take responsibility for the minds… pic.twitter.com/RG9si1qSVs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 12, 2025

Pelosi and Democrats knew exactly what they were doing for the past decade, labeling Trump and his supporters fascists. In fact, it's part of the Communist playbook...

As always, the same old communist strategy. pic.twitter.com/ZcUGoU0kBi — G£411B€R (@glauberrss) September 12, 2025

Just remember how Mao's bloody Cultural Revolution began... Radicalized students.

Who launched Mao’s bloody Cultural Revolution?



Radicalized students—the Red Guards. They quickly went from justifying violence to committing murder, leaving up to 20 million dead, including many of their own.



Who radicalized them? The Communist education system.



In America,… https://t.co/WQe2D6qW4N pic.twitter.com/tO7AgdLYAM — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) September 12, 2025

Kirk's TPUSA movement was the counterrevolution to the Marxist revolution at its ground zero: schools and universities - something Democrats despised. And just like that, he was taken out with a bullet by a leftist radical - or at least that's how it appears so far. This past week has been a wake-up call that decades of far-left radicalization are spiraling America into a cultural war that is turning hot. Not a big surprise with the Fourth Turning entering the latter stages.

* * *

