Pelosi: Democrats "Won't Be Responsible" For Years Of Violent Rhetoric Against Trump

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

"Fascist"… "Fascist"… "Fascist." 

For the past decade, Democrats at the highest levels have screamed that President Trump - and every single person they disagree with - is a "fascist," "racist," or "Nazi."

The conditioning is clear and deeply alarming. Fueled by woke indoctrination in schools, 24/7 propaganda from globalist corporate media, Hollywood, NGOs, and the nonstop toxic rhetoric from much of the Democratic Party, this revolutionary drumbeat of inciting violence eventually culminated in the political assassination of Charlie Kirk. 

Democrats have become the party of chaos, and their far-left, billionaire-funded NGO networks serve as the revolutionary arm the Trump administration is preparing to confront (read here). 

However, some Democrats - or perhaps just their strategists - are beginning to recognize that labeling Trump and his supporters as "fascists," "racists," and "Nazis" for more than a decade has backfired, and may now be fueling the latest episode of political violence, the Charlie Kirk assassination by a far-left brainwashed kid. 

Now, former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is declaring that, despite years of hateful and dangerous rhetoric from her party, there will be no accountability for the chaos those words have unleashed across the nation like cancer. 

Pelosi and Democrats knew exactly what they were doing for the past decade, labeling Trump and his supporters fascists. In fact, it's part of the Communist playbook...

Just remember how Mao's bloody Cultural Revolution began... Radicalized students. 

Kirk's TPUSA movement was the counterrevolution to the Marxist revolution at its ground zero: schools and universities - something Democrats despised. And just like that, he was taken out with a bullet by a leftist radical - or at least that's how it appears so far. This past week has been a wake-up call that decades of far-left radicalization are spiraling America into a cultural war that is turning hot. Not a big surprise with the Fourth Turning entering the latter stages. 

*  *  *

