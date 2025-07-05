CNN Stunned As Majority Of Americans Back Trump's Mass Deportation Plan

The Supreme Court handed the Trump administration a major deportation victory on Thursday. On the same day, the GOP-led House passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in a narrow 218–214 vote—legislation that paves the way for over one million deportations annually. Meanwhile, the first illegals arrived at "Alligator Alcatraz" in the Florida Everglades, with outbound flights soon to follow. With these massive wins stacking up, Trump has secured yet another victory: the hearts of the American people, who overwhelmingly support this effort to restore national security.

Let's start with news from the Supreme Court. In short, the nation's highest court ruled that an activist lower-court judge had severely overstepped by attempting to block the deportation of eight criminal illegal migrants to South Sudan, despite a prior order from the high court authorizing the removal.

In a 7–2 decision, the Supreme Court sharply rebuked U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy—an appointee from the radical leftist Biden-Harris regime era—for defying its June 23 ruling, which permitted Trump officials to proceed with deportations of criminal illegal aliens to third-world countries. The majority held that Murphy lacked the authority to enforce a previous injunction that the justices had already stayed.

Moving on, with the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act—set for President Trump's signature on Friday afternoon—the bill permanently secures the border through the largest investment in immigration enforcement in U.S. history. It includes funding for over one million deportations annually and provides resources to complete the southern border wall.

Tailwinds for Trump's deportation agenda are gaining serious momentum, and one key driver is public sentiment. As it turns out, even legacy mainstream media polls show a clear majority of Americans support the administration's illegal alien crackdown. CNN hosts appeared visibly stunned by the numbers, revealing that the public is firmly behind Trump in restoring law and order nationwide.

Trump's overwhelming support from voters for mass deportations suggests the left's NGO propaganda machine is failing to control the narrative. The optics look increasingly dire for Democrats, especially as some within their ranks openly cheerlead radical Marxism.