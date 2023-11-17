"Extremely Painful" NYC Budget Cuts Will Lead To Fewer New Police Hires, Reduced Trash Pickups

The Biden administration's disastrous open southern border policy has flooded the nation with millions of illegals. More than 100,000 have been bussed into New York City this year. Facing a cold and snowy winter in the Northern Hemisphere, progressive leaders in City Hall are now tasked with feeding and sheltering migrants at the expense of the taxpayers. Mayor Eric Adams has decided to implement a 5% across-the-board budget reduction to manage city expenses.

On Tuesday, Mayor Adams said he is set to release a long list of "extremely painful" spending cuts that will impact all New Yorkers and even pressure city agencies, including the NYPD. He said the budget cuts will offset the hundreds of millions of dollars spent on migrants.

"In all my time in government, this is probably one of the most painful exercises I've gone through," Adams said, adding his team continues to work on additional spending cuts.

Mayor's Office of Management and Budget Director Jacques Jiha will brief Council Speaker Adrienne Adams about the new budget cuts on Thursday afternoon.

Bloomberg said Adams plans to reduce the city's $107 billion budget by 5%. Sources told the media outlet that all new police hires would be halted, trash services would be reduced citywide, and there would even be reductions in migrant spending to reign in government spending.

In September, Mayor Adams warned that a 15% reduction in the city's budget would be needed between this month and April 2024. He stated these cuts will allow the city to shelter over 140,000 migrants who have arrived in the last 18 months.

Adams has also warned that the migrant crisis will 'destroy New York City' and slammed the Biden administration for doing nothing about the problem they created.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams expIodes:



The migrants will “destroy New York City” and “everyone will be impacted” pic.twitter.com/R74LydILrR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 7, 2023

The problem with slamming the Biden administration is that they will weaponize their federal agencies against you. Adams found that out last week when the FBI seized his phones and an iPad in a campaign financing investigation.