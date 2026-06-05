Fannie, Freddie Jump After Trump Floats $1 Trillion Valuation

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shares jumped on Friday morning after President Trump said late Thursday that the mortgage giants were "probably worth $1 trillion," reviving Wall Street hopes for a long-awaited exit from government control.

President Trump praised FHFA Director Bill Pulte on Thursday for turning around Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, saying the mortgage giants "probably have $1 trillion in value."

Full transcript:

"...a person who's got high integrity. He's done a phenomenal job at Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac. You probably have $1 trillion in value there. When he took over it was much less, and I guess I'm responsible for that too because everybody wanted me to sell it in my first term for 10% of what it's worth right now. If I would've sold it, we would've lost $900 billion. We would've lost. Think about it. It's probably worth $1 trillion. People want me to sell it at $100 billion — a very small percentage of what it's worth now. And he built up a lot. Did a great job. And it's an acting position. He is not going to be permanent because I don't think you'd want to be. But he was a smart guy. You may find out some things about the rigged elections, etc. etc. I think he wants to do it. He's got a lot of energy but will be very good. He's not a permanent position. We're looking at — we are interviewing people right now. But it is somebody just to take over for a little while."

.@POTUS on @pulte: "He's very smart. He's a person who's got high integrity. He's done a fantastic job... and it's an Acting position. He's not going to be permanent because I don't think he'd want to be permanent. But he's a very smart guy." pic.twitter.com/2wqOy7VtaS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 4, 2026

Fannie and Freddie were both up in the early cash session, rising 5% and 3%, respectively. Shares in both mortgage giants tumbled earlier this week after Trump named Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence, raising concerns that the dual role could delay the sale of the government's stake.

As of Friday morning, Fannie shares are down 34% YTD, while Freddie has slumped 38% YTD, as traders grow uneasy over the pace of the Trump administration's privatization plans. Optimism around potential share sales drove large gains in 2025.

Bose George, managing director at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW), wrote in a note, "We're comfortable with our most recently published numbers on the valuation—a current combined fair value in the $200–$250 billion range."

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Christopher Maloney, mortgage strategist at BOK Financial, noted, "I don't believe I will ever see Fannie and Freddie released from conservatorship, at least not in my lifetime."