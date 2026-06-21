Financial Times Hypes SpaceX's Dismal ESG Rating By MSCI, But Really Nobody Cares

The Financial Times appears eager to frame MSCI's decision to assign SpaceX the "lowest possible ESG rating" as a major reputational blow. However, the real story is that the entire ESG movement on Wall Street has imploded, and anyone grounded in reality and common sense has increasingly viewed the whole woke era as counterproductive.

"The triple C assessment means SpaceX has the same score as that awarded to the Russian state on MSCI's ESG government rating scale in the wake of its 2022 invasion of Ukraine," FT journalist Ramsay Hodgson wrote.

This same ESG ratings regime gives triple-A ratings to oil majors and major defense companies, while giving one of America's most important rocket and space companies a bottom-tier grade. That only suggests there are major flaws in the ESG scoring model.

Here are the publicly visible MSCI ESG ratings:

Oil/Gas

Defense

"Exxon is rated top ten best in world for environment, social & governance (ESG) by S&P 500, while Tesla didn't make the list!" Musk wrote on X several years ago.

Musk is right...

Here's what X users are saying:

Just checked. MSCI has handed Lockheed Martin the exemplary AA rating. They want you to believe the arms manufacturer has a more ethical and sustainable business model than a space exploration venture. Twisted. — Ejder Memis (@_sHx_) June 21, 2026

None gives a flying fuck about ESG except people who want the west to fail. — Packet (@PacketGroove) June 21, 2026

Elon Musk will never again be in the cool kids club and this is just another example of that. ESG is just another clique with its set of rules designed to welcome those firms that shackle themselves with silly rules.



It is great that Musk and Luckey as well, refuse to bend… — Ken Hannig (@FlushingKenny) June 21, 2026

Its Time to permanently excise the term ESG from polite conversation, and ridicule those who use it. — JayBlake (@punishedMTL) June 21, 2026

Right back at you MSCI pic.twitter.com/8tDnWjcmXt — boog (@steevwithv) June 21, 2026

Proves to me that ESG is a f-ing joke. — Matt (@grghost) June 21, 2026

Musk added, "ESG is a scam. It has been weaponized by phone social justice warriors."