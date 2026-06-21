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Financial Times Hypes SpaceX's Dismal ESG Rating By MSCI, But Really Nobody Cares

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The Financial Times appears eager to frame MSCI's decision to assign SpaceX the "lowest possible ESG rating" as a major reputational blow. However, the real story is that the entire ESG movement on Wall Street has imploded, and anyone grounded in reality and common sense has increasingly viewed the whole woke era as counterproductive.

"The triple C assessment means SpaceX has the same score as that awarded to the Russian state on MSCI's ESG government rating scale in the wake of its 2022 invasion of Ukraine," FT journalist Ramsay Hodgson wrote. 

This same ESG ratings regime gives triple-A ratings to oil majors and major defense companies, while giving one of America's most important rocket and space companies a bottom-tier grade. That only suggests there are major flaws in the ESG scoring model.

Here are the publicly visible MSCI ESG ratings: 

Oil/Gas

Defense

"Exxon is rated top ten best in world for environment, social & governance (ESG) by S&P 500, while Tesla didn't make the list!" Musk wrote on X several years ago. 

Musk is right... 

Here's what X users are saying:

Musk added, "ESG is a scam. It has been weaponized by phone social justice warriors."

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