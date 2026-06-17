Fire Erupts At Massive Food Storage Warehouse In Southern California

A large fire is ripping through a massive cold-storage facility in Boyle Heights, Southern California, a critical node in the region's cold-food supply chain.

Local outlet KTLA reports the fire at Preferred Freezer Services, Big Bear #7, located at 1400 S. Los Palos St. in Los Angeles, was first reported around 2:35 p.m. local time.

"First-arriving units reported that fire was showing from the roof of the massive single-story building, which they estimated was about 1,000 feet by 500 feet," the local outlet stated.

#BreakingNews: Firefighters are battling an explosive fire that broke out at a large storage facility in Boyle Heights on Wednesday afternoon, igniting rows of solar panels on the roof. Details in bio. pic.twitter.com/bzEdPCcvyA — KTLA (@KTLA) June 17, 2026

More footage:

BREAKING: A major fire has erupted in an industrial area of Bobigny, a suburb northeast of Paris, sending large plumes of smoke into the sky as emergency crews respond to the scene. pic.twitter.com/ORz9QMKcCC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 17, 2026

Huge warehouse fire in Boyle Heights. pic.twitter.com/vNJjlVPlaR — Comrade S (@AnnStory8) June 17, 2026

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but this is not just another warehouse blaze. The facility is part of a major Southern California cold-chain node.

Big Bear #7 was built as a large refrigerated warehouse near I-5 and downtown Los Angeles, with roughly 95,000 pallet positions, 32 dock doors, and capacity for about 160 million pounds of product. It was designed to consolidate frozen goods under one roof for the Los Angeles market.

In early April, a disgruntled employee at a one-million-square-foot Kimberly-Clark distribution center in Ontario, California, burned the warehouse down to the ground.

*Developing...