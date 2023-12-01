Gen-Zers: Here's What You Can Afford 

Gen-Zers have it rough: coming to age and entering the workforce in a period where 'Bidenomics' has utterly failed and most everything is unaffordable.

It's not us saying this, but the poor, broke generation taking to social media platforms, X, TikTok, and Facebook, complaining about "owning nothing," inflation, and working.

Rabobank senior macro strategist Benjamin Picton recently explained, "Gen Z's in developed countries can't afford to buy a home no matter how much they save, so why not embrace nihilism and buy those Taylor Swift tickets?"

The current mood of Gen-Zers...

But for the Gen-Zers who can afford homes. Don't expect to be buying the suburban house featured in the 1990 Christmas movie Home Alone.

Because you won't be able to afford it.

So, here you go - a tiny house community: Welcome to the tiny jail cell tiny house.