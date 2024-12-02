print-icon
Great Thanksgiving Pilgrimage: Sunday Was "Busiest Day Ever For TSA"

by Tyler Durden
US airlines are trading slightly higher in the early cash session after new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint data revealed that Sunday marked the "busiest day ever" at airports nationwide.

TSA checkpoint data indicated that officers screened 3,087,393 passengers across airports, a 33% jump from the same day one year ago. 

This marks a new daily record.

More details from TSA were shared on X.

In markets, the S&P 500 Passenger Airlines Index edged slightly higher on the news. While the index has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, it has risen 57% year-to-date.

AAA projected that nearly 80 million Americans would travel more than 50 miles, either by road or air, ahead of last week's Thanksgiving holiday.

Beyond soaring air travel demand, consumers also flocked to movie theaters in record numbers.

Is America truly back after the post-Covid funk?

