Great Thanksgiving Pilgrimage: Sunday Was "Busiest Day Ever For TSA"

US airlines are trading slightly higher in the early cash session after new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint data revealed that Sunday marked the "busiest day ever" at airports nationwide.

Traffic from Reagan National Airport is backed way up onto Rt. 1 as we are in one of the busiest periods of the busiest air travel day for Thanksgiving. I took my own reporter advice & dropped someone off at Crystal City Metro- riding one stop was his only way to make his flight. pic.twitter.com/fRwuXFVabq — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) December 1, 2024

TSA checkpoint data indicated that officers screened 3,087,393 passengers across airports, a 33% jump from the same day one year ago.

This morning I’m at @Reagan_Airport for the last busy day of traveling as Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end. So far, no canceled or delayed flights, but the TSA line is getting steadily longer, so give yourself plenty of time to get to your gate! @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/LhA8j7YJjR — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) December 2, 2024

This marks a new daily record.

More details from TSA were shared on X.

BREAKING NEWS: Yesterday, December 1st was the busiest day ever for TSA - our officers screened 3.087M individuals at airports nationwide. If you're still traveling home from the Thanksgiving holiday, please arrive at the airport early. Contact @AskTSA with any travel questions. pic.twitter.com/lhzGYb2Gw6 — TSA (@TSA) December 2, 2024

In markets, the S&P 500 Passenger Airlines Index edged slightly higher on the news. While the index has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, it has risen 57% year-to-date.

AAA projected that nearly 80 million Americans would travel more than 50 miles, either by road or air, ahead of last week's Thanksgiving holiday.

Beyond soaring air travel demand, consumers also flocked to movie theaters in record numbers.

Is America truly back after the post-Covid funk?