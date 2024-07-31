Homeland Security Memo Warns Violent Venezuelan Gang 'Green Lights' Members To Kill US Cops 

A new Homeland Security Investigations memo obtained by the New York Post revealed that the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua has given members the "possible green light" to attack law enforcement in Denver, Colorado

The memo states:

Please see attached officer safety / awareness bulletin from the Albuquerque Police Department (APD). APD received information from federal partners regarding possible "green light" attacks on law enforcement from the Tren de Aragua (TdA) criminal organization operating in Denver, Colorado. Credible human sources from Colorado provided information on TdA giving a "green light" to fire on or attack law enforcement. As many of you know, we have a TdA presence here in Chicago, so please be vigilant as you encounter TdA members or affiliates during your investigative and operational activities. ​ Source: New York Post

Denver is a sanctuary city controlled by progressives who opened up shelters for illegal aliens. The city received 42,000 migrants via President Biden and VP Kamala Harris' failed open southern border policies.

NYPost explained, "The prison gang, whose name means "The Aragua Train" — a reference to the Aragua region in Venezuela — has infiltrated the US by sending members posing as asylum seekers across the southern border."

Meanwhile, leftist corporate media outlets have spent the last few weeks unleashing propaganda campaigns against the American people, attempting to convince folks that VP Harris was not crowned 'Border Czar'. That's because the open southern border is such a disastrous topic for VP Harris.

It's straightforward: Biden & Harris' disastrous border policies have devastating effects on society, including increased crime.

Omg Trump just brought the National Border Patrol Council President on stage and he RIPPED ‘border czar’ Kamala Harris



In reality, Border Czar Kamala Harris is complicit in aiding and abetting an invasion of our border.



America needs law and order and secured borders. Most folks now reject failed social policies pushed by Biden and Harris (with Obama in the background likely pulling the strings). Let's make America safe again.