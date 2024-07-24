print-icon
'She Wasn't Ackshually Border Czar': Media Gets Whiplash Rewriting History

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024 - 03:45 PM

You knew it was coming. First, Reuters/Ipsos put their thumb on the scale in a new 'shock' poll showing Vice President Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump in the 2024 race - because they egregiously oversampled Democrats.

Now, the media is performing triage for Harris - who nobody likes. Especially her staff.

The problem? Harris was very publicly put in charge of the border crisis - which of course spiraled out of control (or went according to plan). At the time, the media dubbed her the "Border Czar."

Now, corporate media is claiming that was never actually true, and is just a right-wing talking point to smear their preferred candidate.

Behold:

Screenshots via John Hasson

Axios was even more egregious

Except - the same exact outlet published this on April 14, 2021:

Oh...

This you girl?

