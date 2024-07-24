'She Wasn't Ackshually Border Czar': Media Gets Whiplash Rewriting History

You knew it was coming. First, Reuters/Ipsos put their thumb on the scale in a new 'shock' poll showing Vice President Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump in the 2024 race - because they egregiously oversampled Democrats.

Now, the media is performing triage for Harris - who nobody likes. Especially her staff.

The problem? Harris was very publicly put in charge of the border crisis - which of course spiraled out of control (or went according to plan). At the time, the media dubbed her the "Border Czar."

Now, corporate media is claiming that was never actually true, and is just a right-wing talking point to smear their preferred candidate.

Behold:

“‘When she speaks, she speaks for me,’ Biden said.” pic.twitter.com/nslBoaBBzY — John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 24, 2024

Axios was even more egregious -

The Trump campaign and Republicans have tagged Harris repeatedly with the "border czar" title — which she never actually had.https://t.co/PPHCjKBf83 — Axios (@axios) July 24, 2024

Except - the same exact outlet published this on April 14, 2021:

Have you been to the border?

Kamala: I haven’t been to Europe either!

Remember when the Border czar refused to visit the border until she was pressured? pic.twitter.com/MIZJ91guCZ — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) July 22, 2024

We’ll just throw that one right down the memory hole and make a few adjustments — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) July 24, 2024

Oh, they're just getting warmed up. By November she will have delivered on Biden's promise to cure cancer. — Just Trying to Make it to the Weekend (@NoahWhey) July 24, 2024

Oh...

Here is the moment Biden crowned Kamala "border czar" in 2021.



Nearly four years later, Kamala has visited the southern border just ONCE as millions of illegals have invaded our country — and ravaged our communities with needless violent crime. pic.twitter.com/xuPSWhISE0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2024

MSM—STFU!



LIARS!



You cannot change the FACTS!



Kamala Harris WAS the border Czar in charge of anything and everything ‘border’…



The MSM attack dogs claiming VP Kamala Harris was never the ‘Border Czar’ as the Trump campaign starts ramping up attacks is not going to have the… pic.twitter.com/qIP9QhRgCP — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) July 24, 2024

This you girl?