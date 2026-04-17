Microsoft Triples-Down On Data Centers, As Half Of Planned Projects Face Cancelations, Delays

Microsoft unveiled plans to triple its data center footprint in Cheyenne, Wyoming, snapping up roughly 3,200 acres on the city's south edge.

The deal covers a 200-acre parcel in Bison Business Park plus an adjacent 3,000-acre tract, turning what is already one of the company's longstanding hubs into a sprawling complex.

With 11 data centers operational and three more under construction across four campuses, the tech giant is betting big on the Cowboy State's energy resources and workforce.

A company spokeswoman called it a "commitment to continued growth," citing the area's skilled labor, solid infrastructure, and thriving energy sector.

The land grab hit the headlines amid a far less rosy picture for the data center frenzy in the United States and beyond. Announcements keep piling up at a disturbing clip, fueled by the AI “gold rush” and hyperscaler spending projected to top $700 billion this year alone.

Earlier this week we reported that nearly half of the roughly 16 gigawatts of U.S. data-center capacity slated to come online in 2026 will likely face delays or outright cancellation. In fact, only about 5 gigawatts have even broken ground, according to Sightline Climate's latest outlook. Supply-chain gaps, transformer shortages, and grid constraints are turning ambitious blueprints into paper tigers.

Even in Cheyenne, not everyone is popping champagne. State Senator Cale Case voiced caution about future ratepayer impacts and grid congestion,

“It looks good on paper,” Case said.

“But what happens down the road when those supplies become constrained? So, it’s not benign, and it takes a lot of thought. I don’t think you can ever say this is not going to impact other customers.”

In the UK, OpenAI recently paused its ambitious Stargate project over prohibitive energy costs and regulatory hurdles, as we recently highlighted. Wyoming's climate and energy edge may insulate Microsoft's Cheyenne bet for now, but the global wave of cancellations suggests many shiny press releases will never pour concrete.

