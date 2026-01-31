Latest Epstein Emails Reveal Bill Gates Slipped Wife Antibiotics For STD He Got From Russian Hookers

Democrats thought that the firehose release of Epstein files would "finally" bring down Trump. Instead, not only is that not happening (one can argue the latest batch of docs further cements Trump's claim that he had distanced himself far enough from Esptein in recent decades as this admission from Epstein himself to his favorite scribe Michael Wolff reveals), but it is taking down Democratic "thought titans", each one bigger than the next: first it was Larry Summers, then Bill Clinton, now it's Bill Gates.

In what can only be described as the latest chapter in the never-ending saga of elite depravity, the DOJ coughed up over three million pages of Jeffrey Epstein's sordid files – a treasure trove of smut, scandal, and schadenfreude that puts the spotlight squarely back on billionaire vaccine-pusher and Microsoft mogul Bill Gates. Released on Friday, these documents include draft emails from Epstein to himself, painting a picture of Gates as a man entangled in extramarital escapades involving "Russian girls," desperate pleas for antibiotics to hide an STD from his then-wife Melinda, and even bizarre anatomical descriptions that no one asked for. Gates' camp, predictably, is screaming "fake news" from the rooftops, but let's dive into the dirt and see if this smells like another cover-up in the making.

According to the newly unsealed emails, drafted in July18, 2013 but unclear if ever sent, Epstein rants about Gates severing ties with him, accusing the tech titan of hypocrisy after allegedly benefiting from his seedy network. "To add insult to injury you then subsequently with tears in your eyes, implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you with antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis," Epstein reportedly wrote in one typo-riddled tirade. He went on to claim he helped Gates "deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls," implying Epstein played pimp in these alleged trysts. The only question for the FBI: were they underage?

Epstein, ever the aggrieved party in his own mind, positions himself as the jilted enabler who got Gates out of jams, only to be ghosted when the heat got too hot. "I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill," he laments in another note, adding that Gates asked him to partake in "things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate to the ethically unsound" and "potentially over the line into illegal." This comes amid Epstein's supposed resignation from roles tied to the Gates Foundation and BG3, Gates' think tank.

And what's this?

Btw: The Bill Gates STD email was in July, 2013 pic.twitter.com/qCvmAThSOI — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) January 30, 2026

A spokesperson for Gates didn't mince words in response: "These claims – from a proven, disgruntled liar – are absolutely absurd and completely false." Fair enough, but let's not forget Gates has been tap-dancing around his Epstein ties for years. He once called those dinners with the pedophile financier a "huge mistake" in a 2021 CNN interview, downplaying them as mere fundraising schmoozes.

Flashback to our 2019 exposé: "Bill Gates Was Much Closer To Jeffrey Epstein Than He Initially Let On," where we detailed Gates' flights on Epstein's infamous 'Lolita Express', yes, after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor. Then there was "Why Did Bill Gates Fly On Epstein's 'Lolita Express' After Pedophile's Prison Stint?" And who could forget this 2023 bombshell: "Bill Gates 'Blackmailed' By Jeffrey Epstein Over Affair With Russian Bridge Player," revealing Epstein's alleged leverage over Gates' fling with Mila Antonova, a young Russian card shark introduced by none other than Epstein himself. That story tied into reports of Epstein paying for Antonova's coding classes, only to later dangle the affair as blackmail fodder when Gates balked at a shady investment scheme.

Bill Gates

The Russian angle keeps popping up like a persistent virus, no pun intended. In our 2021 piece "'Furious' Melinda Gates Warned Bill Over Jeffrey Epstein Escapades," we highlighted how Melinda was reportedly livid about Bill's cozying up to Epstein, with meetings starting as early as 2011 and contributing to their 2021 divorce. Fast-forward to last year's "Go Talk To Bill Gates About Me": How JP Morgan Enabled Jeffrey Epstein's Crimes, Snagged Netanyahu Meeting," which exposed Epstein name-dropping Gates to JPMorgan execs as a reference, further entangling the billionaire in Epstein's web of influence-peddling.

This latest DOJ dump - which also drags in figures like former UK ambassador Lord Peter Mandelson (Epstein allegedly sent money to his husband post-prison), Prince Andrew (invited to the Palace amid fresh dirt), and even photos of Epstein hobnobbing with Trump, Clinton, and Gates - feels like the establishment's reluctant confession booth. Deputy AG Todd Blanche announced the release more than a month after a December 19, 2025, deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, with much of it redacted or already public. But the Gates emails? Fresh meat for the conspiracy mill.

As we noted in "There Is No Epstein List, But We Got Names," the real scandal isn't a mythical "client list" - it's the web of enablers and elites who skated free. Gates' name keeps surfacing alongside heavyweights like Ehud Barak, Les Wexner, and Glenn Dubin, all fingered in past allegations. And let's not overlook our recent "Never-Before-Seen Photos Inside Jeffrey Epstein's Creepy Mansion," which included a framed $1 bill scrawled with Gates' handwriting: "I was wrong!" – prophetic, perhaps?

And while in "A Contrarian Take On The Epstein Case," we questioned whether the whole blackmail ring was overhyped, these new emails suggest otherwise: Epstein wasn't just a pervert; he was a grudge-holding chronicler of the powerful's peccadilloes. Gates may dismiss this as the ravings of a "disgruntled liar," but in the face of this new 'release' added to his history with Epstein, the denials ring hollow.

The question remains: How much longer can Gates play the philanthropist card - or rather how much longer will the world allow him to - while his Epstein skeletons keep rattling? Even Larry Summers was forced to exit polite society stage left after his batch of revelations hit last year.

As markets digest this elite drama, keep an eye on Microsoft stock – because if there's one thing we've learned, it's that scandals like these have a way of infecting even the bluest of blue chips. Stay tuned; this rabbit hole just got deeper.