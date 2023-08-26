"Liftoff Of Crew-7": SpaceX Launches Astronauts To Space Station

In a classic move where the Biden administration has 'weaponized' the Department of Justice against Elon Musk's SpaceX (their political enemy), the Texas-based rocket company is full steam ahead in furthering humankind. Unfazed by the blatant abuse of power and radical left-wing political corruption, SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station early Saturday morning.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance blasted off around 0327 ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

The crew consists of Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen representing the European Space Agency; Satoshi Furukawa of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA; and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov of Roscosmos. They will dock with the ISS early Sunday and stay aboard for six months.

Falcon 9 launches Crew-7, Dragon’s tenth human spaceflight to the @space_station pic.twitter.com/K6bnX26Pe8 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 26, 2023

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson commented on the launch:

"Crew-7 is a shining example of the power of both American ingenuity and what we can accomplish when we work together.

Aboard station, the crew will conduct more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations to prepare for missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, all while benefitting humanity on Earth. By partnering with countries around the world, NASA is engaging the best scientific minds to enable our bold missions, and it's clear that we can do more – and we can learn more – when we work together."

But not everyone is thrilled with Musk. The chain of events started earlier this week when Musk threatened to sue organizations funded by radical left-wing financier George Soros for falsely claiming "hate incidents" are on the rise to justify censorship. A day later, Biden's DoJ slapped SpaceX with a lawsuit for not hiring asylum seekers and refugees.

Insanity.

Exactly.



SpaceX was told repeatedly that hiring anyone who was not a permanent resident of the United States would violate international arms trafficking law, which would be a criminal offense.



We couldn’t even hire Canadian citizens, despite Canada being part of NORAD!



This… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2023

These folks are right.

The Justice Department is a locus of evil when it comes to abuse of power to advance left-wing political corruption and abuse. @ElonMusk is another victim of this rogue agency. https://t.co/CLJx4SoQQS — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 25, 2023

Instead of punishing @elonmusk for hiring American citizens over non-citizens, we should be celebrating him for putting our people first. This is all really just about the Dem thugs in the Biden DOJ being furious that Elon ended the censorship and brought Freedom of Speech to @X. https://t.co/3SKixKHQcY — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) August 24, 2023

We are living under a mafia style regime ! Hey @HouseDemocrats @DNC Are you starting to see a pattern yet? https://t.co/05fzv0OkW6 — DeB (@DeB68550792) August 25, 2023

On Friday, SpaceX fired the Raptor engines in the Super Heavy booster at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, a move that might be in preparation for the world's largest rocket to launch in the near term.