"Liftoff Of Crew-7": SpaceX Launches Astronauts To Space Station

Saturday, Aug 26, 2023 - 01:55 PM

In a classic move where the Biden administration has 'weaponized' the Department of Justice against Elon Musk's SpaceX (their political enemy), the Texas-based rocket company is full steam ahead in furthering humankind. Unfazed by the blatant abuse of power and radical left-wing political corruption, SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station early Saturday morning. 

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance blasted off around 0327 ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida atop a Falcon 9 rocket. 

The crew consists of Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen representing the European Space Agency; Satoshi Furukawa of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA; and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov of Roscosmos. They will dock with the ISS early Sunday and stay aboard for six months. 

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson commented on the launch:

"Crew-7 is a shining example of the power of both American ingenuity and what we can accomplish when we work together.

 Aboard station, the crew will conduct more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations to prepare for missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, all while benefitting humanity on Earth. By partnering with countries around the world, NASA is engaging the best scientific minds to enable our bold missions, and it's clear that we can do more – and we can learn more – when we work together."

But not everyone is thrilled with Musk. The chain of events started earlier this week when Musk threatened to sue organizations funded by radical left-wing financier George Soros for falsely claiming "hate incidents" are on the rise to justify censorship. A day later, Biden's DoJ slapped SpaceX with a lawsuit for not hiring asylum seekers and refugees.

Insanity. 

These folks are right. 

On Friday, SpaceX fired the Raptor engines in the Super Heavy booster at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, a move that might be in preparation for the world's largest rocket to launch in the near term

