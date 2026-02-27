Lululemon Founder Blasts Board Again Amid Stock Collapse

Lululemon Athletica founder Chip Wilson blasted the board in a fiery message to shareholders earlier and ramped up calls for activism as the athletic apparel retailer is set for a lost year, lagging behind competitors, losing market share, and entangled in multiple see-through-leggings quality-control controversies with customers.

The nearly 70% collapse in Lululemon's market capitalization from its late-2023 peak of $511 per share to the current $186 level, compounded by 1.5 months of quality-control issues involving see-through leggings making headlines, has compelled Wilson to publish yet another update for shareholders, urging much-needed change at the board level.

"In support of all shareholders, I am pursuing a campaign to catalyze a quantum of change that is sorely needed at Lululemon. To effect that change, I have pursued private, constructive dialogues with the Lululemon Board of Directors (the "Board") for the past few months. My attempts toward a sensible solution have not been reciprocated," Chip wrote in a message to shareholders on Friday.

Chip's core issue with the board is the lack of brand, creative, and marketing expertise, creating a disconnect between the yoga-maker's product and brand strengths and the board's ability to translate those into durable margins and long-term shareholder value.

He noted that the board ignored a reform framework in December that included three independent director candidates, adding that when the board finally responded more than 70 days later, the "response was weak and insufficient."

Chip continued, "While we have proposed changing three directors, our strong feeling is that more than three directors should be replaced."

In the third week of January, Chip blasted the board in a social media post over its "operational failure" involving the "Get Low" line, which was pulled from the e-commerce website for several days due to see-through quality issues before being brought back online. He said at the time that this came months after the failed launch of the "Breezethrough" leggings.

At the start of the year, UBS analysts led by Jay Sole warned that 2026 was shaping up to be a lost year for Lululemon.