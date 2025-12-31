Michael 'Big Short' Burry Reveals He "Is Not Short" Tesla

"Big Short" investor Michael Burry revealed on X that he is not shorting Tesla stock, despite calling Elon Musk's car, robotics, battery storage, and AI company "ridiculously overvalued" in a separate post.

Early Wednesday morning, Burry posted on X about a prior credit default swap trade he made with Bill Ackman. In response, an X user asked, "Would you short Tesla here?"

Burry replied: "I am not short."

On Tuesday, Burry posted a screenshot on X of a Bloomberg article covering Tesla delivery estimates from sell-side analysts that showed continued gloom. He added, "Tesla is ridiculously overvalued."

Burry may be correct on valuation, but many investors appear to be looking beyond near-term vehicle deliveries and instead focusing on robotaxis, humanoid robots, AI, and battery storage.

In late November, Burry deregistered his hedge fund, Scion Asset Management, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, moving his trading into stealth mode after criticism from X users.

Michael Bury is arguably the worst investor of our generation. Here are 12 of his most smooth brained predictions.



Jan 2017 – Predicted a global financial collapse and WW3 were imminent.



Sep 2019 – Claimed index funds were the next CDOs, ready to implode like 2008.



Dec 2020 –… pic.twitter.com/KyWEyWBe6J — RJC (@RJCcapital) November 12, 2025

"I am still running my money and active in markets," Burry said at the time, later telling a Bloomberg reporter that he was managing capital only for "friends and family."

Tesla shares are up 12.5% year to date as of Tuesday's close. The stock has broken above a four-year lateral trading range, with $400 now the key level to hold.

Recall that Burry previously wrote, "On to much better things Nov 25th," which, for now, appears to include not shorting Tesla.