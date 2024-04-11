More Than $12,000 In Pork Stolen From Truck In Northeast Philadelphia While Driver Slept

Today in "signs that inflation continues to run out of control" news, more than $12,000 in pork was stolen from a Northeast Philadelphia truck this week, marking the 37th cargo theft in the area this year.

The thieves made off with 56 cases of pork, according to 6ABC Philadelphia.

As ABC noted, the location where the pork was stolen is a popular overnight stop for truckers en route to morning warehouse deliveries. However, it's also become a hotspot for theft, with recent incidents on March 14 involving stolen bourbon and meat while drivers were asleep.

Captain Jack Ryan of the Philadelphia Police Dept. commented: "They are asleep in a lot of cases. The refrigerated trucks make a lot of noise."

Trucker Mark Leighton said he has installed a "meat lock" to prevent such thefts. "In order to cut it off, you have to have a massive tool," he told 6ABC. The suspects in this case escaped in a silver Lexus SUV.

Recall last year thieves also stole 2 million dimes worth $200,000 from a truck parked at a Philadelphia Walmart. The truck had $750,000 in dimes in it altogether. Many were found strewn about in a Walmart parking lot where the trailer was parked.

The dimes had been picked up at the Philadelphia Mint, but the driver of the truck went home to sleep before planning to drive the next day to Florida.

Capt. Jack Ryan of Northeast Detectives commented: "This is common practice - to pick up a load going to Florida and go home for the night, get to sleep, and get on the road in the morning."

"They were trying to cross-load the dimes into other things. There are dimes all over the parking lot," Ryan added, telling 6ABC.