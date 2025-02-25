Musk Effect: Real-Time DC Traffic Data Shows "We've Returned To Office"

On Monday morning, Elon Musk issued a very straightforward directive to federal workers: "Starting this week, those who still fail to return to office will be placed on administrative leave."

Those who ignored President Trump’s executive order to return to work have now received over a month’s warning.



Starting this week, those who still fail to return to office will be placed on administrative leave. https://t.co/7XRj6W21eX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2025

By Tuesday morning, Musk, who is leading Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, appeared to have struck fear into federal workers, as TomTom real-time traffic data shows congestion levels around the DC Capitol Beltway and within the DC metro area hit the highest level earlier this AM in the last seven days. Note: the spike in traffic congestion comes a day after Musk's directive, and also President's Day - a federal holiday - was on Feb. 17.

Folks on X - apparently in the DC area - are also complaining about elevated traffic levels:

trump requires federal workers to show up to the office and suddenly theres so much traffic in dc 😭 mannn fk this — guccy (@guccilibertaria) February 25, 2025

Traffic in DC is lethal. — Emanuel Alston (@EmanuelAls43382) February 25, 2025

DC traffic is heavy this morning. 🙄 — T. Lewis (@iJustDo_it) February 25, 2025

Dc traffic feels like it got worse — 1-800-CALL-762 📞 (@Kae_Draco) February 25, 2025

Well based on the DC traffic, I see we've returned to the office. — Wyatt Werne (@WyattWerne) February 25, 2025

Meanwhile, traffic is elevated on the 695 Highway around the Social Security Administration building in the Woodlawn area, just west of Baltimore City.

An insider at the SSA building in Woodlawn told us that parking issues could arise as employees return to the office, given the limited number of parking spaces.