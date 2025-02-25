print-icon
Musk Effect: Real-Time DC Traffic Data Shows "We've Returned To Office"

by Tyler Durden
On Monday morning, Elon Musk issued a very straightforward directive to federal workers: "Starting this week, those who still fail to return to office will be placed on administrative leave." 

By Tuesday morning, Musk, who is leading Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, appeared to have struck fear into federal workers, as TomTom real-time traffic data shows congestion levels around the DC Capitol Beltway and within the DC metro area hit the highest level earlier this AM in the last seven days. Note: the spike in traffic congestion comes a day after Musk's directive, and also President's Day - a federal holiday - was on Feb. 17. 

Folks on X - apparently in the DC area - are also complaining about elevated traffic levels:

Meanwhile, traffic is elevated on the 695 Highway around the Social Security Administration building in the Woodlawn area, just west of Baltimore City. 

An insider at the SSA building in Woodlawn told us that parking issues could arise as employees return to the office, given the limited number of parking spaces.

