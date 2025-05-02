Native-Born Workers Surge By Over 1 Million, Back To All-Time High, As Govt Employees Tumble

For much of the past 4 years we dutifully reported, month after month, how the US labor market under the Biden administration "grew" almost entirely on the back of "foreign-born" workers, who - as we also first revealed and eventually was widely accepted - were primarily illegal aliens:

More importantly, as we predicted at the start of 2024...

How is this not the biggest political talking point right now: since October 2019, native-born US workers have lost 1.4 million jobs; over the same period foreign-born workers have gained 3 million jobs. pic.twitter.com/Z5HVWmQ24C — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 15, 2024

... the composition of the labor market would become one of the biggest political talking points, one which was hammered constantly by Trump in his political rallies and during his debate with Biden.

We bring this up because deep inside today's jobs report we got the best news yet: after literally flatlining in late 2019, having plunged during covid and barely recovering to its pre-covid levels, the number of native born workers is now back to its all time high, 132.228 million.

That's because in April, the number of native-born workers surged by just over 1 million, from 131.186 million to 132.228 million. Meanwhile, the number of foreign-born workers - who as we explained previously were mostly undocumented, or illegal, aliens - dropped by 410K from a record 32.225 million.

Or, as so many people have already said, this is what a majority of Americans voted for.

Actually, they voted for something else too: after hitting a record high in December, the last month of Biden's admin, the number of Federal government employees has declined for 4 consecutive months to the lowest level in over a year. Thank you DOGE.

So while there has been pain, and there will be a lot more pain, America is finally returning to some semblance of a long-term viable trendline.