Nike Averts 'Bud Light' Moment With Pro-Family Ad Pivot Amid Overton Window Shift

The Overton Window of what is socially acceptable in America has shifted sharply back to the center-right—after spending over a decade artificially anchored to the far-left. Progressive causes like drag queen story hour for children, body positivity, and other woke-Marxist trends that arguably degraded society and, on a long enough timeline, are seen as nation-killing, are now being rejected. Thanks in part to cultural disruptors like Elon Musk's X and the MAGA movement of President Trump, the collapse of DEI and the woke agenda has paved the way for a new era of pro-family values, national pride, increased national security, and a revival of Americana.

What has the internet buzzing on Monday is that, following pro-golfer Scottie Scheffler's win at the 2025 British Open at Royal Portrush on Sunday, Nike's marketing department released a highly unusual ad — not the usual left-wing politics or 'body positivity' nonsense, but a pro-family sports ad celebrating fatherhood and family.

Priorities unchanged. Another major secured.



The wins keep coming on and off the course for Scottie Scheffler pic.twitter.com/S5QoVUzevk — Nike (@Nike) July 20, 2025

For context, we must understand Nike's previous woke marketing efforts...

In April 2023, Nike partnered with TikToker Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male who identifies as a woman and was also featured in a Bud Light ad that has since damaged the brand's reputation (see more here).

Nike's ads in the 1990s focused on fitness and athleticism. Then came the woke era of the past decade, promoting obesity and the whole 'body positivity.' However, by 2025, Nike's marketing team abruptly abandoned the woke agenda, recognizing that the Overton Window of what is socially acceptable to Zoomers and Millennials had shifted back toward wholesome, family-oriented messaging.

Here's what X users are saying:

We suspect Nike's marketing team took note when Jaguar's woke marketing imploded sales earlier this year—and perhaps they wanted to keep their jobs. In short, Nike seems to have learned that body positivity and all things woke failed to drive sales. Now, they're abruptly pivoting back to family values—because that's what consumers actually care about. The broader trend here is that the Overton Window has shifted and is likely to remain center-right through the end of the decade.