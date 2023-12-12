print-icon
"No Warnings, No Strikes": David Sacks' All-In Fan Account Banned On Instagram

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Dec 12, 2023 - 02:15 PM

The fan account of the 'All-In' podcast, featuring Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks & David Friedberg, was banned from Meta's Instagram on Monday for allegedly violating "Community Guidelines." 

"Our All-in fan account just got banned on Instagram. 😭 No strikes. No warnings. Just a message saying we violated "Community Guidelines,"" the All-In X account wrote. 

All-In continued, "We appealed and we were rejected within 10 minutes. Does anyone know anyone at @meta who could help? After two years, we had 22k followers and we were reaching 500k people a month. We love what we do and want to keep going for @theallinpod fans on IG! 💪" 

All-In's host David Sacks posted on X "Why" in response to his podcast's Instagram fan account being banned with zero notice. 

Elon Musk responded to the unofficial clip X account of All-Ins with "!!"

One can only suspect that recent interviews with Tucker Carlson and Robert Kenedy Jr., among others, discussing non-government-approved narratives might be the reason why Instagram decided to de-platform All-In. 

One X user said:

"What do you mean why? @DavidSacks , you guys know the agenda. @theallinpod is all about "misinformation"... you talk to @TuckerCarlson @jaredkushner @RobertKennedyJr And let's not forget @chamath called the Covid boosters "a money grab"..." 

"They can't handle the truth. God bless @elonmusk and @X Like Tucker said- we have to fight behind Elon to make sure they don't destroy this platform." 

Others said:

And just days ago, Glenn Greenwald's TikTok show was banned without notice. 

All of this is just another example of the globalists' censorship-industrial complex at work, silencing their opponents. These elites also freaked out on Sunday when Alex Jones was reinstated on X

Additionally, as the censorship-industrial complex increasingly targets those who challenge official government narratives, X's prominence is set to rise ahead of the 2024 presidential election. It's gaining a reputation as the top 'free speech' platform globally, in stark contrast to Meta's Threads, which has imploded. Threads users dumped the platform because of censorship

