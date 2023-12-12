"No Warnings, No Strikes": David Sacks' All-In Fan Account Banned On Instagram

The fan account of the 'All-In' podcast, featuring Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks & David Friedberg, was banned from Meta's Instagram on Monday for allegedly violating "Community Guidelines."

"Our All-in fan account just got banned on Instagram. 😭 No strikes. No warnings. Just a message saying we violated "Community Guidelines,"" the All-In X account wrote.

All-In continued, "We appealed and we were rejected within 10 minutes. Does anyone know anyone at @meta who could help? After two years, we had 22k followers and we were reaching 500k people a month. We love what we do and want to keep going for @theallinpod fans on IG! 💪"

All-In's host David Sacks posted on X "Why" in response to his podcast's Instagram fan account being banned with zero notice.

Elon Musk responded to the unofficial clip X account of All-Ins with "!!"

One can only suspect that recent interviews with Tucker Carlson and Robert Kenedy Jr., among others, discussing non-government-approved narratives might be the reason why Instagram decided to de-platform All-In.

"What do you mean why? @DavidSacks , you guys know the agenda. @theallinpod is all about "misinformation"... you talk to @TuckerCarlson @jaredkushner @RobertKennedyJr And let's not forget @chamath called the Covid boosters "a money grab"..." "They can't handle the truth. God bless @elonmusk and @X Like Tucker said- we have to fight behind Elon to make sure they don't destroy this platform."

And just days ago, Glenn Greenwald's TikTok show was banned without notice.

All of this is just another example of the globalists' censorship-industrial complex at work, silencing their opponents. These elites also freaked out on Sunday when Alex Jones was reinstated on X.

Additionally, as the censorship-industrial complex increasingly targets those who challenge official government narratives, X's prominence is set to rise ahead of the 2024 presidential election. It's gaining a reputation as the top 'free speech' platform globally, in stark contrast to Meta's Threads, which has imploded. Threads users dumped the platform because of censorship.