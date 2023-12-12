"No Warnings, No Strikes": David Sacks' All-In Fan Account Banned On Instagram
The fan account of the 'All-In' podcast, featuring Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks & David Friedberg, was banned from Meta's Instagram on Monday for allegedly violating "Community Guidelines."
"Our All-in fan account just got banned on Instagram. 😭 No strikes. No warnings. Just a message saying we violated "Community Guidelines,"" the All-In X account wrote.
All-In continued, "We appealed and we were rejected within 10 minutes. Does anyone know anyone at @meta who could help? After two years, we had 22k followers and we were reaching 500k people a month. We love what we do and want to keep going for @theallinpod fans on IG! 💪"
All-In's host David Sacks posted on X "Why" in response to his podcast's Instagram fan account being banned with zero notice.
Elon Musk responded to the unofficial clip X account of All-Ins with "!!"
!!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2023
One can only suspect that recent interviews with Tucker Carlson and Robert Kenedy Jr., among others, discussing non-government-approved narratives might be the reason why Instagram decided to de-platform All-In.
One X user said:
"What do you mean why? @DavidSacks , you guys know the agenda. @theallinpod is all about "misinformation"... you talk to @TuckerCarlson @jaredkushner @RobertKennedyJr And let's not forget @chamath called the Covid boosters "a money grab"..."
"They can't handle the truth. God bless @elonmusk and @X Like Tucker said- we have to fight behind Elon to make sure they don't destroy this platform."
What do you mean why? @DavidSacks, you guys know the agenda. @theallinpod is all about "misinformation"... you talk to— Afshine Emrani MD FACC (@afshineemrani) December 12, 2023
@TuckerCarlson @jaredkushner @RobertKennedyJr
And let's not forget @chamath called the Covid boosters "a money grab"...
They can't handle the truth.
God…
Others said:
That’s why i dont use Meta. Arbitrary and capricious censorship by Zuckerberg— Bernie Gartenlaub (@argoexp) December 12, 2023
The more Instagram ban any accounts; the more important X as a free speech platform. Come to X platform.— Jessie Loke (@jessieloke81) December 12, 2023
Well because your co host was on a space with @RealAlexJones that when through the canals of MSM.— Nichole (@UdaBaker) December 12, 2023
And just days ago, Glenn Greenwald's TikTok show was banned without notice.
Have a chat with @ggreenwaldhttps://t.co/loyTxFx4pJ— MiniTika (@Mini_Tika_) December 12, 2023
All of this is just another example of the globalists' censorship-industrial complex at work, silencing their opponents. These elites also freaked out on Sunday when Alex Jones was reinstated on X.
Additionally, as the censorship-industrial complex increasingly targets those who challenge official government narratives, X's prominence is set to rise ahead of the 2024 presidential election. It's gaining a reputation as the top 'free speech' platform globally, in stark contrast to Meta's Threads, which has imploded. Threads users dumped the platform because of censorship.