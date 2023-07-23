"Nobody Understands Where Bottom Is" For Commercial Real Estate

Starwood Capital Group's Barry Sternlicht recently told Bloomberg's David Rubenstein about the ongoing crisis in the commercial real estate sector, equating it to a severe "Category 5 hurricane". He cautioned, "It's sort of a blackout hovering over the entire industry until we get some relief or some understanding of what the Fed's going to do over the longer term."

Currently, the biggest problem in the CRE space is sliding office and retail demand in downtown areas. Couple that with high-interest rates, and there's a disaster lurking for building owners. According to Morgan Stanley, the elephant in the room is a massive debt maturity wall of CRE loans that totals $500 billion in 2024 and $2.5 trillion over the next five years.

Senior markets editor for Bloomberg, Michael Regan, chatted with John Fish, who is head of the construction firm Suffolk, chair of the Real Estate Roundtable think tank and former chairman of the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, in the What Goes Up podcast to discuss the biggest problems in the CRE market.

Fish warned that "capital markets nationally have frozen" and "nobody understands value." He said, "We can't evaluate price discovery because very few assets have traded during this period of time. Nobody understands where the bottom is."

As for the overall CRE industry, Goldman Sachs chief credit strategist Lotfi Karoui recently told clients, "The most accurate portrayal of current market conditions with Green Street indicating a 25% year-over-year drop in office property values."

