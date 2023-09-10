NYC Mayor Adams Proposes Budget Cuts As Biden's Migrant Crisis 'Destroys' Big Apple

After New York City Mayor Eric Adams rolled out the red carpet for more than 110,000 illegal immigrants, even offering to pay for their shelter costs, the progressive Democrat abruptly changed his tone in recent months, warning the city's surging migrant crisis could unleash economic doom. In a Saturday press release, Adams' office proposed annual budget cuts of 5% by November "to stabilize the city's finances" amid the tidal wave of migrants that Adams and other Democrats welcomed with open arms.

"Because the city has been forced to bear most costs of the asylum seeker humanitarian crisis at a time when revenue growth is slowing and COVID-19 stimulus funding is sunsetting, the city faces substantial fiscal disruption if circumstances do not change," Adams' office wrote in a press release.

NEW: Erie County New York, a deep blue county, will no longer accept illegal immigrants from New York City Mayor Eric Adams' resettlement program after another migrant has been charged with sexual assault.



After years of virtue signaling from… pic.twitter.com/4eAEy0xHE8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 17, 2023

The Democratic-led sanctuary city received more than 110,000 migrants over the last year. Adams' office said, "10,000 asylum seekers still arriving each month, the city estimates this mounting crisis will cost taxpayers $12 billion over three fiscal years — an amount that will continue to grow without federal and state intervention and support."

JUST IN: The 'loving and tolerant' co-hosts of The View say migrants need to be kicked out of New York City before blaming the migrant crisis on "global warming and climate change."



“They need to be resettled elsewhere. They need to… pic.twitter.com/AxV5O8w0Ia — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 8, 2023

Adams' office said to mitigate financial pressures on the "city's fiscal strength," his administration "directed every agency to implement a 5 percent reduction in city-funded spending in each year of the financial plan through a Program to Eliminate the Gap (PEG) as part of the upcoming November Plan, Preliminary Budget, and Executive Budget," adding there will not be layoffs.

Last week, Adams warned a crowd at a town hall that the migrant crisis will 'destroy NYC.' He even turned on the Biden administration for doing nothing about the migrant crisis they created (so much for 'unity'). He said, "I'm gonna tell you something, New Yorkers, never in my life have I had a problem that I didn't see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this."

NYC Mayor Eric Adams expIodes:



The migrants will “destroy New York City” and “everyone will be impacted” pic.twitter.com/R74LydILrR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 7, 2023

"Idealism collides with realism when you have to deal with all the populations," Adams said at the town hall, who, earlier this year, had open arms for illegals.

Surging migrant costs come as the state's top money manager warned in July that higher state spending and lower tax collections will lead to a ballooning budget gap of $36.4 billion by 2027.

"The estimated gaps are well above typical forecasted levels over the previous 15 years," State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli wrote in the 28-page report.

And it's not just an out-of-control budget deficit that plagues the progressive state, but its voters aren't thrilled with Democrats throwing free money at illegals.

We are witnessing the downward spiral of NYC in real-time, and many of these pressures are directly attributed to the failed policies of the Democratic Party.