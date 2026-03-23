Oil Plunges, Stocks Spike After Trump's Comments On Iran

Market sentiment has flipped dramatically optimistic this morning following a post by President Trump on his TruthSocial feed that says due to "very good and productive conversations" on a "total resolution" of hostilities in the Middle East, the US will postpone "any and all military strikes" against Iran's energy infrastructure for five days...

Iran hasn’t confirmed the talks but, if they do, this is the first time we’re seeing any kind of opening for an off-ramp to end the war.

Iran has repeatedly said it wasn’t looking to sit down with the US.

There has been no comment from Israeli officials.

The reaction to Trump's statement - as you might expect - is a crash lower in crude...

...though still well above pre-war levels...

...and spike higher in stocks...

...still below pre-war levels)...

What did the oil producers know?

Bonds and bullion are bid...

TACOs came early this week... or is it Mission Accomplished?

Iranian officials haven’t yet commented on Trump’s statement, but the headline banner on state TV sets the tone: “US President Retreats After Iran’s Decisive Threats.”

Billionaire hedge fund manager, Dan Loeb had some thoughts...

An oil trader friend of mine shared this Arabic saying.



la muntasir wala mahzum



No victor no vanquished.



Let’s see what happens and how this is framed. — Daniel S. Loeb (@DanielSLoeb1) March 23, 2026

How long before Tehran officially denies contact?