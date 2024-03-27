One Man Dead After (Yet Another) Shooting At Philadelphia SEPTA Bus Stop

Another day, another shooting at or near Philadelphia's mass transit system.

Just weeks after a deadly shooting near a SEPTA stop injured 8 people, another man is dead after a shooting at a bus stop in Northeast Philadelphia.

The shooting took place at the Arrott Transportation Center, according to reports from KYW Newsradio. The report says that "one man was shot in the chest and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died".

Another man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition. The victim is a 33 year old Philadelphia resident, the report says. And, of course, no arrests have been made as of the time of the article's writing.

Earlier this month 8 teens were shot near a SEPTA bus, also in Northeast Philadelphia. That report came just hours after a prior shooting injured four and killed one involving mass transit in Philadelphia was reported.

The incident earlier this month happened near Northeast High School at Cottman and Rising Sun avenues, where students were waiting for a bus. Three assailants opened fire, shooting over 30 rounds from across the street, wounding eight teenagers.

Mayor Cherelle Parker commented at the time: "The purpose of our being here today is to inform you all that enough is enough. That every law enforcement partner that we have here in the city of Philadelphia is actively engaged in working together to ensure that every resource that is needed is readily available so that the work can be done to solve crimes."

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel added: “It’s hard to sit here in three days and have 11 juveniles shot who are going and coming from school. The cowardly acts that we’ve seen over the last three days are unacceptable, The downstream impacts if we do not address gun violence and we do not address guns is what we see today.”

“We cannot ignore what we’re seeing over the last three days. I will not sit here and people call me and tell me what I should or should not be doing," Bethel continued.

"This is what we see when we give guns in the hands of juveniles and what they do with them. Telling kids they should not carry guns because they’re scared. Really? This is the end results of what we see. So we’re going to work hard and continue with the men and women behind me and my team to get these guns off the street and stop this from happening.”

But, as KYW notes, this week's shooting marks the fifth shooting on or near SEPTA busses this month. So, it appears the mayor and Police Commissioner have more work to do than just jawboning...