Ontario To Debut World's First Small Modular Reactor, GE Predicts

The world of nuclear energy and small modular reactors - which we believe is the next obvious secular bull market in energy - keeps moving forward.

Ontario officials have granted final approval for the construction of a small modular reactor (SMR) developed by GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy, according to new reporting from Axios.

This reactor, known as the BWRX-300, is anticipated to be the first SMR to become operational in the Western world. The 300-megawatt unit will be located next to the existing Darlington Nuclear Station, operated by Ontario Power Generation. Once completed, it will generate enough electricity to power approximately 300,000 homes.

The successful implementation of this reactor at the Darlington site is expected to serve as a model for the feasibility and benefits of SMR technology.

Ontario’s energy ministry emphasized the significance of the project, noting that it will be the first SMR of its kind among G7 nations. GE has stated that early site preparations have been completed and full construction will commence soon, with the reactor projected to begin operations by 2030, the report says.

The Darlington site is planned to host a total of four SMR units, all of which are expected to be operational by 2035. The entire project is estimated to cost 20.9 billion Canadian dollars, which is about 15.06 billion USD. According to Stephen Lecce, Ontario’s energy minister, this initiative is a crucial part of the province's strategy to meet an anticipated 75% increase in electricity demand by 2050.

"Ensuring that we have reliable, affordable energy is essential to the economic sovereignty of our province and country," Lecce said.

Recall just days ago nuclear names popped on news that The White House is poised to issue executive orders aimed at accelerating the deployment of nuclear reactors across the United States.

The White House actions are expected to leverage the Departments of Defense and Energy to expedite reactor deployment, potentially circumventing delays from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

This initiative aligns with the administration’s strategy to meet the surging energy demands driven by sectors like artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

Publicly traded companies positioned to benefit from this nuclear expansion include our favorite, Oklo, formerly backed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The company is among eight companies selected to provide microreactors for U.S. military bases, aiming to supply 100% of critical energy needs at these sites.

The ADVANCE Act of 2024, signed into law in July, aims to streamline the licensing process for advanced nuclear technologies, reduce regulatory costs, and promote the development of next-generation reactors.

Additionally, in a rare show of bipartisan agreement, the Biden administration had formerly expressed intentions to triple the nation’s nuclear power capacity by 2050, recognizing nuclear energy’s role in achieving carbon-free electricity goals.

For those who missed it, in our note "The Next AI Trade" from April 2024, more than one year ago, we outlined various investment opportunities for powering up America, most of which have dramatically outperformed the market since then.