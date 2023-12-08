Penn Trustees Call "Emergency" Meeting After Magill Testimony Meltdown

After a smirking Penn president Liz Magill humiliated herself in front of Congress earlier this week, unable to clearly answer whether "calling for the genocide of Jews" violated Penn's code of conduct or constituted bullying or harassment, the University of Pennsylvania’s board of trustees have started the process of panicking.

Perhaps it has something to do with $100 million worth of donations being pulled from the university in one fell swoop, the tip of a spear of outrage made up of numerous other prominent donors, alumni, university staff and generally anyone with half a brain that watched Magill's testimony earlier in the week.

BREAKING: Ross Stevens, CEO of Stone Ridge Asset Management, sent a letter to @Penn telling them that he is withdrawing a $100M donation over President Liz Magill's anti-semitism comments before Congress.



via @axios https://t.co/mjqc4X1yJm pic.twitter.com/hX2QO2G97x — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 7, 2023

“Absent a change in leadership and values at Penn in the very near future, I plan to rescind Penn’s Stone Ridge shares to help prevent any further reputational and other damage to Stone Ridge as a result of our relationship with Penn and Liz Magill,” wrote Penn Alum Ross Stevens.

And so, as happens when large sums of money are involved, the board of trustees swiftly held an "emergency meeting" on Thursday and the Wharton Board of Advisors called for a change in leadership at the university, according to CNN.

"Magill faced a rebellion from Wharton’s Board of Advisors," CNN reported on Thursday night.

The Wharton Board of Advisors wrote in a letter to Magill: “As a result of the University leadership’s stated beliefs and collective failure to act, our Board respectfully suggests to you and the Board of Trustees that the University requires new leadership with immediate effect.”

“In light of your testimony yesterday before Congress, we demand the University clarify its position regarding any call for harm to any group of people immediately, change any policies that allow such conduct with immediate effect, and discipline any offenders expeditiously,” it continues.

“Our board has been, and remains, deeply concerned about the dangerous and toxic culture on our campus that has been led by a select group of students and faculty and has been permitted by University leadership,” it adds.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, told CNN: “I understand why the governor of Pennsylvania and so many of the trustees don’t have confidence in her. I don’t have confidence anymore that Penn is capable, under this leadership, of getting it right.”

“I am a Penn alum and this is indeed shameful,” Elon Musk said of the testimony on Wednesday on X.

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand agreed, stating on Thursday: “Their statements were abhorrent. Trying to contextualize what constitutes harassment? Jewish students are terrified on these campuses.”

For now, though, it still appears that Magill has retained her job. “There is no board plan for imminent leadership change,” a board member told CNN.