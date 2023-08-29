Pink Slime Returns: Viral TikTok Video Exposes Disturbing Production Of Sliced Ham

By now, many Americans should be aware that at some point, they've unknowingly chowed down on "pink slime" meat. This culinary horror first rocked the pages of The New York Times in 2009 and several other times in recent years. We've noted "The Return Of Pink Slime" and "Is There Meat Glue In Your Food?" and "American Fast-Food Chains Use Seaweed, Soy, And Even Wood To Beef Up Menu Items."

A study published in 2022 in the British medical journal, The BMJ, found processed and ultra-processed meats, such as ham, bacon, salami, hotdogs, beef jerky, and corned beef, can significantly increase men's risk of colorectal cancer and other diseases and even increase early death in both men and women.

"We found that men in the highest quintile of ultra-processed food consumption, compared to those in the lowest quintile, had a 29% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer," stated co-senior author Fang Fang Zhang, a leading cancer epidemiologist and the head of the nutrition epidemiology and data science division at Tufts University's Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy in Boston.

The effects of ultra-processed foods are pretty obvious -- look at the American people -- morbidly obese and full of health problems. Knowing the health ramifications of the chemicals mega corporations put in the food should be a national priority -- but it's not.

While we don't want to spoil dinner, the latest viral video of pink slime was posted on TikTok. It shows what appears to be a ham operation.

Over 20,000 users weighed in on the video, with the vast majority expressing concern about the country's food supply and speculating on how the chemicals in processed foods might be harming them.

Meanwhile, there's this... Corporate America Bombards Black People With Junk Food Ads. Not ESG-friendly?

It may be time for some folks to realize their health problems are partly due to diet. Break the food matrix, find a local farm, and source food locally -- or better, grow your own food. Isn't it time to know what's exactly in your food?

But don't worry. Big corporations will solve the fat crisis with the newly created miracle fat drug.

Why aren't ESG-ers going after companies producing processed and other junk foods?