Reddit Plunges On New Traffic Data Suggesting ChatGPT "Massively Reduced Citations" 

Reddit shares are sinking in New York premarket trading, and if the losses hold into the cash session, it would mark the steepest decline in six months. The drop comes after new Similarweb data indicated that ChatGPT has either scaled back or completely stopped using Reddit as a source for answer generation. Who would have ever guessed that relying on Reddit posts to generate chatbot answers was a brilliant idea?

Several X users are citing Similarweb data that shows Reddit's collapsing web traffic. This includes one X user by the name of "Bert Tian" who states:

$RDDT US Website DAU (source @Similarweb ) has dropped sharply after ChatGPT massively reduced Reddit citations — traffic is now even close to early-year levels. Multiple data vendors are all picking up the shift in ChatGPT citation patterns. Reasons still unclear, but one guess is that ChatGPT may be limiting web search for free accounts as a cost-cutting move to push monetization.

Tian posted an image showing Reddit's U.S. daily active users on a 30-day average, indicating that around September 11 was the point when Reddit sources cited by ChatGPT dropped sharply.

Tian was quoting another X user by the name of "Andrea Bosoni," who pointed out:

Apparently ChatGPT is not using Reddit much anymore for their answers. I guess they realized that what random people say can't be considered a trusted source after all. You can all stop spamming it with your fake brand mentions now.

TryProfound blog cited a dataset between August 2024 and June 2025 that showed Reddit accounts for 11.3% of ChatGPT's citations within its top 10 most-cited sources.

Reddit shares dropped as much as 13% in premarket trading. If losses hold through the cash session, this would mark the largest decline since early March.

So, ChatGPT relies heavily on Wikipedia and Reddit… enough said. That's why Elon Musk revealed on Tuesday his plans to launch "Grokpedia."