Musk Unveils Grokipedia Plans To Counter Wikipedia's Manipulation Of "Truth" Controlled By Leftists 

Wikipedia, launched in 2001, has grown into the seventh most-visited website globally, boasting over 64 million pages (7 million articles) across 329 languages and attracting more than 4 billion visits each month. Officially, Wikipedia operates under the policies of "verifiability" and "neutrality," but in practice, the world's largest online encyclopedia has been hijacked by left-wing activists who manipulate narratives and silence dissenting viewpoints. The danger is no longer confined to everyday readers seeking truth, as today's leading AI models are being trained on biased garbage.

Given this backdrop and Musk's stated pursuit of truth to advance civilization, he revealed Tuesday morning that his team at xAI will soon roll out a rival online encyclopedia, integrated with the Grok chatbot, called "Grokipedia."

"We are building Grokipedia @xAI . Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe," Musk wrote on X.

Musk's announcement was prompted by a post from White House crypto czar David Sacks, who shared a Tucker Carlson interview with Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger. In the interview, Sanger warned that left-wing activists had corrupted Wikipedia and seized control of its ability to shape narratives with a toxic leftist tilt.

Sacks wrote on X, "Wikipedia is hopelessly biased. An army of left-wing activists maintain the bios and fight reasonable corrections. Magnifying the problem, Wikipedia often appears first in Google search results, and now it's a trusted source for AI model training. This is a huge problem."

And just how biased is Wikipedia?

Well, the website's so-called "reliable source" page is stacked with some of the worst offenders in manipulating the truth, the very reason a majority of Americans have lost all faith in corporate MSM.

Here are all of Wikipedia's "reliable source". They include



MSNBC

NYT

Huffpost

Reddit

Snopes

Politifact

Rolling Stone

The Atlantic

Propublica

NPR

From fabricating the Trump-Russia connection, to covering up Covid's origins, to dismissing Hunter Biden's laptop, to gaslighting over former President Biden's mental acuity, the 24/7 web of lies propped up by legacy media, intelligence agencies, Deep State, and their puppet politicians, billionaire-funded fact-checkers, and dark-money-funded NGOs makes one thing clear: the establishment's ability to maintain control of the dominant narrative has eroded, indicating this power is up for grabs.

Wikipedia's blatant breach of neutrality comes as X has circumvented leftist propaganda that can still be found on MSNBC, CNN, CBS, and other corporate media outlets, while Musk's Grokipedia is the counter-movement against the establishment's ability to hold narratives through Wikipedia manipulation.

The broader message is that the fight for narrative control continues. Musk is positioning himself to end the decades-long dominance of far-left power over public discourse. After years of lies and manipulation, Americans are fed up. Yet Democrats continue to manipulate the truth in the education industrial complex, another issue the Trump administration is working to address.