MSM's Matrix Cracked This Election Cycle As Americans Woke Up In Droves

The censorship and manipulation of political information by Big Tech companies led by "woke" white-collar activists, corporate media, fact-checkers funded by far-left billionaires, a web of leftist-controlled non-profits, and the censorship blob in Washington, DC - all working in unison to combat free speech and control public narratives is at its worst: election interference.

One of the best examples is Facebook and Twitter's suppression of Hunter Biden's laptop story ahead of the 2020 presidential election...

The censorship blob has been at it again, waging an all-out blitzkrieg against the American people. Democrats have been obsessed with uploading far-left propaganda into the minds of not just children but adults, telling them how to vote, think, and, in some cases, what gender they should be.

Anyone challenging the Deep State-approved narratives, like Biden's mental acuity, was labeled as "misinformation" and "disinformation" in this election cycle, despite Democrats pushing the president aside for Harris-Walz.

Data from media bias rating company AllSides shows how Google tweaked search results on voters, with a majority of the search results leaning hardcore to the left this election cycle.

Where's the outrage?

AllSides analyzed the search engines Microsoft Bing, Yahoo!, and Google and found that Google displayed the most far-left-leaning news stories in search results for voters.

Search engine bias on Google was obvious for "election news," with 80% of the content leaning towards leftist organizations while only 5% leaning towards right-leaning organizations.

Even searching for "Trump News," Google pushed out content that leaned mostly toward leftist organizations:

Google Search displayed 64% outlets rated Lean Left, 4% rated Left, 16% rated Center, 11% rated Lean Right, and just 9% rated Right. The 2024 Google Search bias analysis examined 545 articles over a two-week period in August. It looked at the featured articles based on 10 search terms: Election News, Abortion News, Economy News, Harris News, Climate Change News, Trump News, Crime News, Voter Fraud News, Immigration News, Gun Control News. The results were similar to what AllSides found in separate analyses of Google News (Lean Left).

For nearly every subject searched on Google, the big tech firm directed left-leaning sources to populate for users.

"Out of the 545 articles analyzed, outlets that were featured the most in Google Search results for selected search terms were The New York Times (Lean Left), Fox News (Right), CNN (Lean Left), The Guardian (Lean Left), ABC News (Lean Left), NBC News (Lean Left), Washington Post (Lean Left), Politico (Lean Left), Associated Press (Lean Left), and NPR (Lean Left). All of the top 10 featured outlets were rated Lean Left, except for Fox News," AllSides said.

Separately, the non-profit Media Research Center showed that election coverage this cycle was the worst in history for a Republican candidate, with only 15% positive stories, while the Democratic candidate received 78% positive stories. This means Democrats had a huge vantage point on spewing misinformation and disinformation on legacy media outlets, such as ABC, CBS, and NBC.

Meanwhile, polling data has been distorted statistically three weeks before the election, usually towards Democrats.

But for the first time in any election cycle, the Democratic machine's matrix glitched and Deep State-approved narratives were instantly shattered by Elon Musk's X and citizen journalist who waged a 'meme-war' against the censorship blob.

The biggest takeaway from this election cycle is that an increasing number of Americans have broken free from the MSM's matrix.

Jeff Bezos penned an op-ed in his Washington Post paper, in which he explained last week the reason why he did not endorse Harris-Walz:

In other words, Musk glitched the Deep State's matrix over the American people. The Overton Window shifted back towards the center after being artificially held to the far left for years.

Also, the Davos elites are livid with Musk and the US Constitution. They said the quiet part out loud during this election cycle.