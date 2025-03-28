RFK Jr. Effect: McCormick Spice "Reformulates" Food Products To Align With MAHA Agenda

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made it an agency's mission to reverse the chronic disease epidemic by implementing the "Make America Healthy Again" initiative, which aims to eliminate toxic food dyes and processed foods from the nation's food supply chain. In response to the incoming HHS policy, one of the world's top players in the spices, herbs, and seasonings industry has announced plans to reformulate its products to align with the MAHA agenda.

"We are seeing a tick-up in reformulation activity," McCormick & Co. CEO Brendan Foley told analysts in an earnings call. He said the company's initiative was occurring "across our customer base, but also a lot of new product activity, too."

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based spice company is known for its black pepper and paprika products and iconic brands like Frank's RedHot, Old Bay, and Cholula.

McCormick's surge in reformulation activity only suggests that the company is getting ahead of RFK Jr.'s incoming MAHA policies, which focus on removing artificial dyes and other harmful ingredients from the food supply chain.

Foley also told investors that McCormick has been well underway with reformulation work and has moved to reduce sodium, which aligns further with the MAHA movement.

Earlier this year, McCormick removed toxic Red No. 3 from its products in anticipation of a planned ban by the Food and Drug Administration.

RFK Jr. recently met with big food executives from PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Tyson Foods, WK Kellogg, and JM Smucker to discuss the productive first steps to rid foods of the worst ingredients and reverse the chronic disease epidemic.