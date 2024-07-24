Shares Of Major French-Fry Supplier Crash As Restaurant Traffic Slowdown Worsens
One of the world's largest producers and processors of frozen french fries, waffle fries, and other frozen potato products reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that missed estimates. The company also issued a below-consensus full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook due to sliding global restaurant traffic. This is an ominous sign, as elevated inflation and high interest rates are squeezing consumers.
Lamb Weston reported adjusted earnings per share of 78 cents for the fourth quarter ending May 26, which was well below analysts' expectations tracked by Bloomberg of $1.25. Revenue also missed, coming in at $1.61, versus the average estimated $1.7 billion.
Here's a snapshot of fourth-quarter earnings (courtesy of Bloomberg):
Adjusted EPS 78c, estimate $1.25 (Bloomberg Consensus)
Adjusted Ebitda $283.4 million, estimate $357.4 million
North America adjusted Ebitda $276.5 million
Net sales $1.61 billion, estimate $1.7 billion
North America net sales $1.11 billion, estimate $1.17 billion
International net sales $498.7 million, estimate $530.7 million
North America volume -7%
International volume -9%
Price/mix +3%, estimate +5.41%
North America price/mix +3%
International price/mix +2%
"We are disappointed by our fourth quarter performance," Chief Executive Tom Werner wrote in a statement.
Werner noted, "Our price/mix results were below our expectations, while market share losses and a slowdown in restaurant traffic in the U.S. and many of our key international markets were greater than we expected. We also incurred losses related to a voluntary product withdrawal.
Lamb Weston's forward-looking guidance for the year added to the disappointing results:
Sees adjusted Ebitda $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion, estimate $1.63 billion
Sees net sales $6.6 billion to $6.8 billion, estimate $6.79 billion
Sees capital expenditure about $850 million, estimate $878.9 million
"We expect fiscal 2025 to be another challenging year. The operating environment has changed rapidly over the past twelve months as global restaurant traffic and frozen potato demand softened due to menu price inflation continuing to negatively affect global restaurant traffic," the CEO said.
According to Bloomberg supply chain data, Lamb Weston is a major french fry supplier for McDonald's, deriving about 13% of its revenue from the fast food giant.
Shares of Lamb Weston in New York crashed at the start of the cash session, down more than 21%, the largest intraday decline since shares started trading in 2016.
Lamb Weston's dismal earnings report and outlook reflect consumers pulling back on discretionary spending.
We've detailed for months about the onset of a consumer slowdown:
Including these...
Let's not forget that Wall Street has been dumping restaurant stocks while MAG7 has taken the overall S&P500 index to new highs.
All of this plays into the consumer downturn theme.