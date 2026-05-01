Trump Says Spirit Airlines Rescue Still In Review, Final Proposal Coming

Summary:

Trump says Spirit received the final proposal for the lifeline deal

WSJ reported that bankrupt Spirit Airlines was preparing to shutter operations

📰Spirit Airlines is reportedly preparing to cease operations soon, unless a last-minute intervention changes the course, according to CBS News.



We’re currently tracking 50 Spirit flights in real time — follow every movement as it happens: https://t.co/5xZPwStOUa#AviationNews… https://t.co/7beUTzz6CD pic.twitter.com/pYPqjO8qFY — AirNav Radar (@AirNavRadar) May 1, 2026

President Trump comments on Spirit Airlines:

TRUMP: GAVE SPIRIT FINAL PROPOSAL

TRUMP SAYS US STILL LOOKING AT SPIRIT, WILL GIVE FINAL PROPOSAL

TRUMP SAYS TRYING TO HELP SPIRIT, CITING JOBS

TRUMP SAYS WILL HAVE SOMETHING ON SPIRIT TODAY OR TOMORROW

WSJ Reports Spirit Airlines Prepares To Shutter Operations

The Wall Street Journal reports that bankrupt Spirit Airlines is preparing to wind down operations after failing to secure a $500 million lifeline from the Trump administration.

WSJ reports:

The ailing budget airline had been hoping to finalize a $500 million lifeline from the government before running out of cash. The discount carrier hasn't been able to get sufficient support between certain bondholders and the government to secure the funding to keep it in business, people familiar with the matter said.

News last week raised hopes that Spirit would secure a rescue deal of up to $500 million from the Trump administration, which could have left the federal government with 90% control.

A reporter asked Trump last week: "Is the government going to buy a stake in Spirit Airlines?"

The president responded: "So we are looking at Spirit. It's in bankruptcy court. And we're looking, if we could get it for the right price..."

Polymarket odds:

US takes a stake in Spirit Airlines by May 31?

US takes a stake in Spirit Airlines by May 31?

Yes 19% · No 81%

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Spirit Airlines shutdown/liquidation by May 31?