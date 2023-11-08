Take-Two Shares Jump After Reports Say 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Release Next Month

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. jumped more than 10% in premarket trading in New York following reports from Bloomberg sources that Grand Theft Auto VI will be released in December.

Rockstar Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., announced in Feb. 2022 that development was underway for the next Grand Theft Auto game. The upcoming release next month will mark the 25th anniversary of the action-adventure series that first debuted in 1997.

Last September, hackers published hours of footage from unfinished versions of the video game online. One of the most significant differences in the new version of the game is a playable female protagonist named "Lucia."

GTA 6 will be the first release since GTA 5 debuted in 2013 and has sold more than 185 million copies, making it the second-best-selling video game ever, behind Minecraft. The game features gang violence, nudity, extremely coarse language, and drug and alcohol abuse - not suitable for children - but over the years, that has not stopped youth from playing the game.

"GTA 6 RELEASE DATE + TRAILER DROPPING NEXT WEEK," one user on X said.

Folks have been waiting ten years for GTA VI.

We’ve been waiting 10 years for GTA 6!! pic.twitter.com/Z8g6rISYXj — Joe | GTA 6 Info (@GTASixInfo) November 8, 2023

Shares of Take-Two Interactive jumped 10%.

The planned release of the violent video game comes as America's youth has been desensitized to violence - just take a look at the lawlessness in metro areas (read: here & here) - thank Hollywood. Meanwhile, progressive lawmakers ignore media companies pushing violent video games and movies and instead focus on disarming law-abiding Americans.