Target Hospitality Jumps As Data Center Boom Fuels Demand For Worker Camps

Target Hospitality shares jumped in premarket trading after the company announced a new contract to provide mobile housing solutions and related hospitality services for workers at data center construction projects.

The 48-month contract could generate upward of $750 million in revenue for Target Hospitality, which builds, owns, leases, and operates large temporary or semi-permanent "communities" for workers of major projects. The contract covers 3,370 beds.

Historically, Target Hospitality generated revenue from energy, natural resources, and government-related customers, but since the data center buildout boom, its temporary housing solution services have been in high demand.

The company said that since the start of the year, it has announced over $1.4 billion in multi-year contracts amid data center buildouts, representing more than 9,000 beds.

"These awards reinforce the scale, customer relevance and capital-efficient deployment capabilities of Target Hyper/Scale, while strengthening Target's exposure to long-duration demand across AI-driven data center and related critical infrastructure development," the company wrote in a press release.

CEO Brad Archer wrote in a statement that the company is "entering the next phase of our growth with strong momentum and increasing confidence in our long‑term strategy. Since February 2025, we have secured more than $2.0 billion of multi‑year contracts, including approximately $1.8 billion within our rapidly expanding WHS segment, meaningfully enhancing revenue visibility, supporting consistent cash flows and driving improved margin contributions. These wins position Target to further expand its presence across high-value end markets with long-term momentum."

In premarket trading, Target Hospitality is up nearly 10%. On the year, the stock has surged 91%, as of Friday's close.

To frame Target Hospitality in an easy-to-understand way for investors: It is creating mobile camps for workers on data center projects.

And likely to see more contracts given hyperscalers will spend an estimated $700 billion in capex this year…

The other read here is that the data center boom is hitting the real economy, whether through mobile worker camps in this case, power solutions (read the CAT report), or a long list of other areas. About one year ago, UBS outlined that the data center boom would filter into the real economy in the first half of 2026 (read here).

Just imagine if the Harris regime and Democrats were in power. They would likely have slowed data center buildouts, and the US economy would have entered an economic downturn.